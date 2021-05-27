WordPress Turns 18 and Powers Over 40% of the Web

We Celebrate With A Gift For You

Happy Birthday, WordPress! Not only has WordPress turned 18 today, but it also powers over 40% of the global Internet, and you, one of our many WordPress.com members, are a big part of the reason.

To thank you for being a part of the journey, we’ve included a 40% off coupon later in this post, but for now, we wanted to highlight a few of the WordPress.com stats and milestones that brought us together as a community.

Stats

Number of Posts Written in the last 10 years: 2.3+ BILLION

Number of Words Published: 641+ BILLION

Number of Comments: 1+ BILLION

Number of Posts Liked: 951 MILLION

Milestones

August 8, 2005

On August 8, 2005, the first iteration of WordPress.com was opened to Beta testers and then made available to the public on November 21, 2005, as an invitation-only service. The goal was to bring the best open source project in the world to as broad an audience as possible. WordPress.com achieved that goal by offering free hosted WordPress sites powered by Automattic. Years later, WordPress.com is still the fastest, easiest way to start your website, build your online home, and tell your story.

September 2010

WordPress.com gave a new home to millions of Windows Live Spaces users when that service wound down.

2012

WordPress.com hosted 25-50% of all WordPress websites in the world.

November 2015

Redesigned from the ground up, WordPress.com’s Calypso enabled you to focus on creating great content faster and more easily, across all your devices and allowed everyone to discover and follow other great reads created with WordPress.

August 2017

Millions of 3rd party themes and plugins created by the WordPress community become available to WordPress.com Business plan users.

December, 2019

SFTP and PHPMyAdmin access opened to WordPress.com users, enabling developers deeper control of their websites on the Business and eCommerce plans

2021

Our WordPress.com community celebrates with the entire WordPress global community as we stroll down memory lane.



Our gift to you is a limited-time 40% coupon for any new or upgrade to the Business or eCommerce plan.

Use coupon code CELEBRATE40 to receive 40% off of either the Business or eCommerce plan (new or upgrade; coupon expires May 31, 2021).