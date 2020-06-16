Would an Online Portfolio Benefit Your Career?

In the digital age, having an online portfolio to showcase your work is a must. A portfolio is a show-and-tell for professionals.

From designers to bloggers to architects to photographers, any professional can benefit from having a space to highlight their best work. It provides an opportunity to impress future employers or land the next big client.

If you follow these four steps, you’ll be well on your way to creating an impressive online portfolio to draw in your audience.

How to create a portfolio with WordPress.com

You’re creating a portfolio in order to showcase your work, land jobs, and secure clients. It is often the first impression future employers and clients will have of you. With WordPress.com, you don’t have to be an expert graphic designer to create a captivating portfolio. WordPress provides thousands of themes to choose from, and you can customize most of them to make your site your own.

How to organize your portfolio

When you’re organizing your portfolio, you need to have a purpose. Are you creating a job-seeking portfolio, a reputation portfolio, or a multi-purpose portfolio? Are you building it to create a name for yourself within your industry or looking to land a job with an employer?

When you organize your portfolio, keep your target audience in mind. Have clear sections and make sure your portfolio is easy to navigate so your audience can appreciate your work fully. However, don’t include every piece of work you’ve ever done. Your audience will benefit when you’re organized and so will you.

What you should include in your portfolio

What you include will vary depending on what industry you’re in. However, there are some staples that every portfolio should include.

1. Who are you?

First things first: who are you? You need to include an introduction. Tell your audience who you are and what you do. Include a personal statement, resume, and educational or professional certificates. A headshot is also a must, as it makes your portfolio more personal.

2. Your best work

Highlight your work. This is not the time to be humble. You have worked hard and put in countless hours to perfect your craft, and this is the time to show it off.

3. A contact page

Now that you have gained their attention, you need to give clients or employers an opportunity to get in touch. You can find a WordPress.com theme that has a built-in contact page template or you can add your own contact page using a plugin. Just remember to list your email address somewhere on your portfolio.

How often you should update your portfolio

You should strive to keep your portfolio up-to-date. A good rule of thumb is adding updates every three months so you can highlight your latest achievements and make sure you are targeting the right audience.

There are many benefits to creating an online portfolio, and if you do so in the best way possible, you could land your next big client or the job you’ve been searching for.