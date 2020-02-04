Wix vs WordPress.com: Which is the Best Host for Your Website?

If you’re on the hunt for a platform to host your business website, you’ll likely come across WordPress.com and Wix in your research. These two platforms are popular among small businesses and creators, but there are some important differences. Our infographic covers several key areas you’ll want to consider when evaluating the merits of Wix vs WordPress.com.

Satisfying your bandwidth needs

If you’re not familiar with the term, bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred to your site visitors, and it essentially limits how many visitors your website can handle at one time.

With WordPress.com, every plan includes unlimited bandwidth, so you can grow your web presence without worry. With Wix, you have to upgrade to a Premium plan if you want unlimited bandwidth.

Expanding your site’s functionality

There are more than 50,000 free and paid plugins available to WordPress.com Business users, allowing you to add all sorts of functionality to your website — improved SEO, eCommerce, translation services, and so much more. With Wix, your options are limited to the Wix App Market, which only offers around 250 apps.

Moving your site to another platform

If sometime down the line you decide to move your website to another host platform, WordPress.com lets you export your content easily. Unfortunately, Wix doesn’t provide this feature, which means you’ll have to move content manually and rebuild your site on the new platform.

Customizing your website

On WordPress.com, you can switch between themes at any time, and if you have a Premium, Business, or eCommerce plan, you gain unlimited access to thousands of premium themes and enhanced customization options for fonts, colors, and CSS of your site.

Wix doesn’t offer nearly as much flexibility — you can’t switch between templates, so you’re essentially stuck with the theme you initially choose. If you want to change up the look of your site, you have to start from scratch.

Upgrading to a custom domain

A custom domain is a key part of your site’s identity, and WordPress.com offers domains with every paid plan with no additional yearly costs. On Wix, your domain is free for the first year, but you have to purchase a Premium plan to continue using it after that.

Storing your content and media

If you upload a lot of images or videos to your website, you’re going to need ample media storage. While Wix charges $5 per month for just 500mb of storage, the free version of WordPress.com gives you 3GB of storage — that’s six times what you get with Wix at no cost. Upgrading to WordPress.com’s Personal plan gets you 6GB for just $4 a month, while Business and eCommerce plans offer 200GB.

Engaging with fellow users

If you’re new to website creation, it’s always nice to have a community you can turn to for help — on WordPress.com, there’s a global community of users who participate in WordPress.com forums and even attend live events. The community forum is divided into subcategories for easy browsing, and fellow members and WordPress admins answer questions.

Wix also offers a community forum, but participation is limited. There are only a few hundred total posts, and many questions get few or no answers.

Getting help when needed

Need help from the pros? All WordPress.com plans include tech support, and paid plans offer 24/7 email and live chat. With Business or eCommerce plans, you can even schedule a one‑on‑one orientation with a “happiness engineer” who will help set up your site.

Wix solely offers phone support, and while those with VIP plans get to skip phone wait lines, VIP Support is only available four days a week during certain hours. All other plans get the same basic support as free accounts.

As you compare Wix vs WordPress.com, consider these factors to decide which platform will be the best fit for your business and website.