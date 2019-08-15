Why Website Maintenance Services Matter for Your Business

Building a dynamic, beautiful website is easier than ever. But even once your website is up and running, there are still maintenance tasks that need to be completed to ensure that the website is functioning properly and is secure from possible threats.

Some website maintenance services provide managed maintenance for an additional cost, but WordPress.com users benefit from easy-to-use website management interfaces, as well as some automated features to alleviate maintenance responsibilities.

To take full advantage of these services, here’s what to know about maintaining your website.

The basics of website maintenance

Website maintenance encompasses many different tasks. These include updating software and plugins to the latest version, creating backups of website copy, checking for and fixing broken links, and checking page load speeds and other components of optimized website performance.

As standards change for mobile optimization, search optimization, and more, websites must also be updated to adhere to these new standards. Routine website maintenance can improve performance and the end user experience, while keeping maintenance demands from accumulating and eventually requiring a larger overhaul.

Frequency of website maintenance

Website maintenance tasks should be performed on their own schedules. For example, Torque recommends a weekly check for broken navigation links and forms, and for proper display of content and other assets on the site. If you’re creating new content for your site every week, you might also want to create a new backup version of your site on the same schedule.

Every month, you should scan for malware on your site. Early detection can help secure your website before any malware is able to cause much damage and/or compromise sensitive business or user data. Quarterly maintenance can include finding and fixing broken links, as well as ensuring that your business information is up-to-date.

What you don’t need to worry about with a WordPress.com website is updating to the latest WordPress version — WordPress.com takes care of that automatically. If you’ve enabled plugins on your site, however — which you can do with a Business or eCommerce plan — make sure you update them as soon as you receive a notification about new versions. These updates may address security, performance, and other issues that affect the user experience. Updates are also easy to install and a great way to fulfill one of the most important demands of website maintenance.

Devising your own website maintenance schedule

When planning website maintenance, you should consider your website’s unique circumstances and customize maintenance accordingly.

With user-friendly platforms like WordPress.com, many, if not all, of these tasks are either done automatically, or can be completed by you, the website owner, even if you don’t consider yourself to be a website-maintenance expert. That said, if you feel it’s necessary to hand off these tasks to someone else, you could consider using website maintenance services to outsource this workload and keep your website running on all cylinders. This will ensure that your website receives proper, timely maintenance on a regular schedule.

When completed incrementally over time, website maintenance doesn’t have to be cumbersome or overwhelming. Create a checklist and schedule for website maintenance to keep your site in perfect condition for your visitors.