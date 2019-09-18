Website Health: Use WordPress.com Stats for a Checkup

Staying on top of your website health is a key part of being a responsible site owner. After all, if you don’t know how much traffic you’re getting or if anyone is reading your blog posts, how can you make sure your website fulfills its goals? That’s why WordPress.com includes a Stats feature in the My Sites menu.

This shows you how your website is doing, and you can use what you learn to improve your marketing and the user experience on your website. Better yet, it’s data you can start using immediately to increase your website traffic, optimize for the right keywords, and feature the kind of content your readers are interested in.

Traffic tab: stats on your visitors and views

This tab shows you traffic information broken down by days, weeks, months, or years.

Toggling between the different time frames (like between months and years) will display the rises and falls in your website’s performance, so you can see trends over time.

It also shows specific data for posts and pages viewed, referrals, search terms used to find your website, clicks, and videos viewed in your selected time frame.

This information can help you assess things like:

If your website is experiencing an overall growth or an overall decline in traffic.

Where the biggest growth of decline is (for example, in videos, page views, etc.).

Where your readers are located.

What days of the week are best to publish new content.

If visitors return to your website and read multiple pages of content (number of visitors vs. number of views).

When most of your interaction happens with likes and comments.

You can use this information to:

Determine what you should write about next, by assessing the search terms people use to find you and which of your posts or pages is the most popular.

Understand when traffic declines, so you can figure out ways to revive it.

Plan your content schedule.

Find ways to keep visitors on your website, particularly if you’re not getting many repeat visitors each month.

Insights tab: content-specific information

After you gather some information on the overall health of your website with the traffic and engagement information, you can see how your blog posts are doing with the Insights tab.

This information can help you assess things like:

Your posting activity over the year, which could explain some ups and downs you saw on the Traffic tab.

How well your last post performed.

Your all-time number of views, comments, and posts.

Your number of followers across different platforms.

The day and time your website gets the most traffic.

You can use this information to:

Devise the posting schedule that works best for you and your audience.

See if you need to market your latest posts more, to garner more views and interaction.

Gather information on your followers, so you can create content customized for them.

Perform your first website health checkup

Checking your website health in WordPress.com is easy. It’s already set up for you; all you have to do is log in, click on Stats in the left-hand column, and review your data in the different tabs.

Checking your data once a month is a great way to make sure your content suits your audience, so your website keeps performing well and helps you achieve your goals.