Tips for Choosing a Domain Name for Your Business [Infographic]

Before you can launch your business website, you need to pick a domain name to serve as your website’s home address.

Choosing a domain name may sound simple, but there are several factors to consider. In the infographic below, we outline everything you need to keep in mind when picking out a domain name that will fit your brand and help you maximize your visibility.

When choosing a domain name for your business website on WordPress.com, it’s important not to get attached to one option right from the start. Even if you think there’s an obvious URL to use for your website, it’s possible that domain name won’t be available, or that it may bring up legal complications you’ll want to avoid.

Seek the unique

Start your decision-making process by opening your mind to new ideas. Brainstorm several different domain names and see what makes the biggest impression on you. Ideally, your domain name should fit both your operation’s attitude and be descriptive enough to let readers know what type of business you run. If you’re a tourism company that offers historical tours of your city, for example, it’s helpful to include the word “tours” in the URL. This tip can also help you avoid picking a site name that’s already taken.

One way to create a unique business website domain name is to use an uncommon extension. For example, if you’re based in Canada, you could use a the country specific top-level domain .ca for your website.

There are so-called TLDs that fit all different industries and business types. You could get a .dentist domain name for a dental practice, a .coffee domain name for a local coffee shop, or a .jewelry domain name for an online store selling handmade necklaces.

Check out all of the TLDs available through WordPress.com and find one that’s right for your business.

You also want a domain name that is distinctive and easy to remember. Visitors should be able to return to your site later by typing your domain name into the URL bar from memory. Don’t make them run extra searches to find your site in the future.

Do your research

Once you’ve narrowed your options down to a handful of promising domain names, do some basic research to find out if these options are viable for your business.

Try entering each item on your list into a domain name availability tool to see what variations of your desired name are up for grabs. Some of your ideas may already be taken. Running a simple web search is a good idea as well — this can help you find out if your name is too close in structure or spelling to one on another site.

If you do find domain names that you think are be both fitting and available, check them against the records of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to make sure they aren’t already associated with another business or product — if they are, you might not have the legal right to claim that domain, even if it isn’t currently owned. For most users, the potential legal trouble of this route isn’t worth the hassle. It’s easier to just scratch those options off of your list.

Make your pick

The domain name ideas that pass the research phase can enter the final step in determining which one would be the best fit for your business. Run it by some trusted contacts — business partners, friends, family, and advisors — as well as some impartial individuals within your target market. Find out which ones they prefer, and why.

After you’ve gathered this information, consider all remaining options and make the decision you think is best.

Congratulations! You’ve taken the time and put in the hard work to come up with the perfect name for your website. Create a WordPress.com account to reserve your custom domain name and get started today.