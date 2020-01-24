This Major Website Error and Seven Other Mistakes Are Holding You Back

Wondering why your new website isn’t performing as well as expected? It could be that a common website error is hurting the performance of your site and costing you new business.

Our infographic covers several common mistakes that writers, creators, and small businesses might not notice when building a new website.

1. Not prioritizing mobile-responsive design

According to Perficient Digital, 58 percent of website visits in 2018 were made via a mobile device. Because mobile browsing is so common today, your website needs to look good and work flawlessly on these devices, which requires a mobile-responsive design. Otherwise, mobile visitors may leave as soon as they land on your site.

2. Overcrowding your homepage

As Sweor explains, people spend under six seconds reading the written content on a website’s home page, so you should make sure important information is front and center under a useful headline. People spend around the same amount of time looking at a website’s main image, so keep your imagery relevant, engaging, and on-brand.

3. Hiding essential information

Many visitors come to your website looking for a way to contact you, and Hubspot notes that 44 percent of people will leave a website if there’s no contact information or phone number. Key pieces of information like your contact information, location, and store hours should be easy to find. Consider putting them at the head or foot of every page, not buried away in a hard-to-reach page.

4. Choosing poor images

Most people can tell if you’re using stock images on your website, and these generic photos tend to be ignored. Instead, the Nielsen Norman Group recommends including portraits of your team members, as well as detailed, styled product photos. Oh, and don’t forget to provide viewers with alternative product images that they can enlarge if needed.

5. Copying competitors too closely

It’s fine to draw inspiration from your competitors, but you need a unique, consistent brand to attract new customers. TSL Marketing recommends starting with a visually appealing and memorable logo. You’ll also want to give your content and layout a consistent look and feel.

6. Not updating your blog

If your website includes a blog, you should be updating it regularly, as dead blogs give the wrong impression to visitors. Hubspot recommends that small blogs should post once or twice per week to improve brand awareness and three or four times a week if boosting organic traffic is the goal.

7. Leaving in placeholder content

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet: This is a common placeholder text that you might find in a website theme, and you’ll want to remove all instances of it before launching your site. Otherwise, your visitors might be confused or think your business is unprofessional. This goes for images, too — replace all generic photos with your own brand’s imagery.

8. Using illegible fonts

According to Sweor, 46 percent of consumers base their decisions about the credibility of a website on the visual appeal of its aesthetics. If you use hard-to-read typography, extreme font sizes, or harsh color combinations, you could be driving away your potential audience. Don’t let a website error as simple as these prevent your following from growing.

By avoiding a few common pitfalls, you can help your website stand out among the digital clutter of your competitors. Start your new website with WordPress.com and take advantage of 24/7 support from our Happiness Engineers. Get guidance from people who know WordPress website building better than anyone!