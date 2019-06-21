SEO Tools for WordPress.com: How to Choose the Right Ones for You

When you consider SEO tools for WordPress.com, it’s crucial to understand what each tool does, and how it fits into your overall SEO strategy. Having the right tools in place can increase site traffic and improve your site’s success, but choosing the wrong ones could make it tough to get the insights you need to build your brand.

Why good SEO is important

Short for search engine optimization, SEO allows users browsing the web to see your site within their search results, depending on the specific product or service that you offer. When it comes to using SEO on your site, choosing the right tools to achieve the right goals is important.

The Search Engine Journal has an extensive list of reasons why every business needs great SEO. Besides the technical aspects of online search presence, the article also points out that good SEO practices build trust and credibility, and it creates a better overall user experience.

Good SEO tools for WordPress.com

There are a variety of tools available that can help enhance your SEO online, and it starts with using WordPress.com.

Building your site on WordPress.com means that you can already take advantage of the built-in SEO tools. Custom meta descriptions, custom title formats, and search and social previews all add up to ensuring your SEO success, but what if you need to go further?

That’s where additional SEO plugins come in handy. Users who have a WordPress.com Business plan can access a host of them, the top being Yoast SEO.

Listed as the number one SEO plugin on Neil Patel’s blog, Yoast SEO is the best search optimization toolkit for WordPress.com. It includes options for both the novice and SEO professional, including features like a page analysis tool and XML sitemaps functionality. It’s also regularly updated to follow modern SEO best practices.

Good SEO tools outside of WordPress.com

Because Google is one of the largest search engines, it’s a good idea to use Google Webmasters tools, which include Search Console, to make sure your website is following Google’s standards for good SEO. The other biggest search engine, Bing, has its own Webmaster tools platform.

Other, more specific tools also exist, like SEMRush, which tracks how well your website ranks for specific keywords. It also shows how well your site ranks against its competitors. This is useful if you want to rank better for certain keywords against other websites and need to know which search terms to focus on.

Another tool from Google, Page Speed Insights, helps you understand how the loading speed of your website affects your SEO. It includes results for both the web and mobile versions of your website, and it provides tips and suggestions for improving page-load speed.

As you build your brand, good SEO is a key tool in ensuring that you’re discovered and trusted online. Make sure you have the right set of tools to help you maximize your search engine visibility.