Music Website Design: What You Need Before Creating Your Site

As a musician, you have many ways to connect with an audience and promote your music, from social media to music streaming and video platforms.

But, there’s another way you can build your fan base — and that’s launching your own website. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a web designer to create an attractive site. You do, however, need to have the right content for your music website design.

Not sure where to start? Here are some things you’ll need before your site goes live.

A bio

Fans, promoters, and the press all will want to know more about you. Your website should feature an About page, which will highlight your bio and help you connect with these audiences.

Draft a bio that shares the story of your music and mentions key achievements, such as awards, press recognition, and noteworthy collaborations. For example, if your band was named one of the “Top 10 Bands to Watch in Seattle,” received a “Best New Artist” or songwriting award, or was the opening act for a major artist, include this information in your bio.

Photos

Along with your bio, you’ll need several press-friendly photos. Finding the right photographer and scheduling a photo shoot takes time, so you’ll need to do this several weeks ahead of your site launch.

Professional photos will give your website a more professional feel. You also can repurpose these images in many ways on and off your site, including on your social media pages and on promo banners for upcoming performances.

Your music

People will visit your site to hear your music, so it’s crucial to prepare some of your best samples. Many musicians feature 30-second samples on their website and then direct fans to other platforms where they can buy the full track or album. If you’ve shot music videos, showcase those on your website, too.

You’ll need a streaming music player to share your samples and a way to embed videos, so do some research and compare the functionality and costs of different platforms to determine which one is right for you.

Performance information

If you plan to hit the road, it’s important to post your tour information on your website. This information can be in the form of a calendar or a list.

It should have details on each performance date or tour date and location, as well as a way for fans to buy tickets (you can link to the venue’s page to make this easier).

Contact information

Musicians survive based on bookings, so set up a business email or phone number for promoters to get in touch with you.

Establish a social media presence and link to these channels from your website. For most musicians, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram deliver the most value and help them expand their reach.

Before you launch your site, post on these social channels so that when people visit these pages from your website, there’s content they can engage with.

Get ready to launch your site

A website can help share your music with the world, but creating an engaging website takes organization and proper planning.

So, before your site goes live, map out all your content and make sure to gather what you need. Investing this little bit of extra time in your music website design will pay off.