How to Start a Blog: Tips for Getting Your Brand’s Blog Off the Ground

So, you’ve got a solid online presence and brand, but you’re trying to figure out how to drive even more traffic to your business’s website. With shoppers becoming more accustomed to interacting with brands online, having a blog is a great step to take for your business. Here’s how to start a blog for your already established brand.

They have questions, you have answers

As Entrepreneur points out, people go online in search of information. They have a pressing problem or question and are looking for answers.

That’s where a blog comes in. Your blog posts can provide solutions to their needs.

Once you have a blog, what do you write about first? Here are some suggestions:

Do a simple FAQ post with the most common questions you hear in your day-to-day. For example, if you’re a wedding planner, you could write a post entitled “Every Question About Planning a Wedding, Answered.”

Take a more in-depth look at pain points related to your business. Perhaps one article could be about how to find the right wedding planner for your wedding and could include a call to action (CTA) to call you.

Write a post detailing a product or service you offer. For example, you could do a behind-the-scenes look about what a wedding planner’s day looks like on the day of the wedding and how they assist the bride.

Do a Google search to see what people look for in your niche, and answer that question. For example, if you Google “wedding planner,” one of the top searches that comes up is “wedding planner checklist.”

Engage with potential customers and ask questions to see what their biggest challenges or struggles are, then address them in a blog post.

Here are a few more writing prompts to help get you to get started.

Getting eyes on your blog posts

Once those posts are up, it’s time to get eyes on them. One important strategy for growing your audience is to engage with potential readers on social media, whether it be on Twitter, Facebook groups in your niche, or LinkedIn. Authentically interact with customers, answer their questions, and link to blog posts that dive deeper into their challenges.

You can also go to sites such as Quora and look for specific questions related to your brand. Write quality responses to the questions, and include links to your website and a blog post that addresses the topic further.

In addition, make sure that you have tools set up that make it easy for you to publicize your posts on social media once they go live on your website. Include social share buttons on the posts so your growing audience can also easily find them.

Finally, encourage visitors to sign up for your brand’s newsletter so you can keep potential customers in the loop about products and services.

As an established brand, you likely already have a growing audience, but getting started with a blog can get your business to the next level and give you a whole new way to help customers.