The WordPress footer appears at the bottom of each page on your website. This makes it perfect website real estate to add content to. For example, you can link to important pages on your website from the footer to make it useful for people who visit your site.

You might be wondering: what kind of things should you put in your footer?

The short answer is anything and everything can work, but there are a few standard items that are traditionally found in footers.

You can use the WordPress footer to link to pages on your site that don’t fit in the main menu but are still important for users to be able to discover quickly. It’s also a great place to add contact information, link to your privacy policy and terms and conditions, add social media links, and share company information.

You can also use it to provide an easy-to-navigate sitemap, link to apps, share your latest blog posts, or let people subscribe to your newsletter.

The possibilities are endless!

With this in mind, in this tutorial, we’ll show you how to customize your WordPress footer in a variety of different ways.

Finding and editing your WordPress footer area

The phrase “footer” refers to the bottom section of your website. Generally speaking, this is where you find links to the website’s privacy policy, terms and conditions, and other useful links.

If you’re new to WordPress, you might not know exactly how to access the footer customization section. The thing is, different WordPress themes have different numbers of footer areas, and they’re used differently.

So, before you publish any changes, you should preview any changes to make sure that they make sense on your site. You can adjust the WordPress footer’s width, height, spacing, rows, fonts, and background from the Layout tab.

Adding widgets to the footer

You can add all sorts of widgets to the WordPress footer area. To get started, log into your WordPress.com account and head over to the admin panel. Next, navigate to Appearance → Widgets to start adding widgets to the footer.

On the Available Widgets screen, you’ll see a list of all the available widgets you can add to your website. It will look something like this:

Simply scroll to the widget you want to show on your website’s footer and click the Add Widget button. The customizer will display a list of configuration options for your chosen widget. For example, if you choose to add the Pages widget, you’ll be able to give it a title, set the sort by options, choose which pages to exclude, and set conditional logic.

Once you’re done, click the Save button to save changes and continue. You can also drag and drop widgets directly from the block editor.

So, what kind of widgets can you add to your WordPress footer? Loads!

Here are examples of some of the widgets WordPress.com lets you add to your website’s footer:

Archives. The Archives widget organizes blog posts you’ve published by month. This is particularly useful for visitors that want an easy way to browse through your older content.

The Archives widget organizes blog posts you've published by month. This is particularly useful for visitors that want an easy way to browse through your older content.

The Categories widget lets you show posts by category in the footer area. It's perfect for websites that want to organize blog posts by topics.

Category. The Categories widget lets you show posts by category in the footer area. It’s perfect for websites that want to organize blog posts by topics.

Contact Info & Map. You can use the Contact Info & Map widget to display a location, hours, and contact information. It also lets you display a map if you’d like.

Gallery. The WordPress Gallery widget lets you display a photo gallery in your website’s footer.

Links. The Links widget lets you display a list of links in the WordPress footer. This is perfect for linking to specific blog posts from the footer.

Navigation Menu. The Navigation Menu widget is the easiest way to display pages, categories, and custom links in the footer area. You need to have a custom menu to add a navigation menu widget to your website’s footer.

Recent Comments. As the name suggests, the Recent Comments widget lets you display the most recent comments people have left on your blog.

RSS. You can use the RSS widget to display posts from any RSS feed. If you have multiple blogs or want to share posts from your favorite blogs, you can use this widget in your WordPress site’s footer.

You can use the RSS widget to display posts from any RSS feed. If you have multiple blogs or want to share posts from your favorite blogs, you can use this widget in your WordPress site's footer.

The Video widget lets you add a video to the footer of your site. You can add videos that you've uploaded to your site's Media Library.

There are many more widgets in addition to these that you can add to your website. To delete a widget from the footer, simply click the Delete link in the configuration options. The widget will automatically be removed from the WordPress footer.

Adding links to the footer widget area

Lots of website owners choose to add links to the WordPress footer widget area. It’s great for helping people find their way around your website. Besides helping with site navigation, it improves internal links, thereby keeping visitors on your site for longer. This also helps boost your website’s SEO.

To add links to the footer widget area, you need to create a new menu first. Go to Appearance → Menus → Edit Menus and click the create a new menu link to get started.

Next, give your menu a name and add links. You can add links to different pages, categories, or legal pages. For example, you might consider linking to your contact page, privacy policy, and terms and conditions page from the footer.

When you’ve finished creating the menu, go to Appearance → Widgets and add a Navigation Menu widget to the footer. This will display the selected links in the WordPress footer area on your website.

You can add as many links to each menu and as many menus to your footer as you’d like using the Navigation Menu widget. For example, you can create a separate menu for different categories or different types of pages such as Company Information or About Us.

Customizing the footer credit

By default, all WordPress.com websites link to the main WordPress.com website to help visitors set up a WordPress site of their own and further grow the WordPress community. This is the Powered by WordPress text in the footer.

However, you can customize the footer credit to something else, if you’d like.

To customize the appearance of the footer credit, go to My Sites → Design → Customize → Site Identity → Footer Credit and choose the one you like. The different options you can choose from include:

WordPress.com

WordPress.com logo

A WordPress.com website

Blog at WordPress.com

Powered by WordPress.com

You can even modify the style of the footer text with custom CSS code. And, if you’re on the WordPress.com Business plan or higher, you can remove the footer credit altogether. You’ll see an option to hide the footer credit in the Footer Credit dropdown menu. You can also add your own text to the footer credit. For example, you can display something like © 2021 MyBusinessDotCom in the footer.

Start customizing your WordPress footer

Your WordPress footer is one of the most valuable parts of your website. For this reason, it’s important that you don’t overlook it.

If you’re running a WordPress.com-powered website, it’s effortless to customize your footer. You can add widgets to it, drag and drop blocks from the Gutenberg editor, and modify the footer credit.

We showed you different ways to customize your WordPress footer. Hopefully, you’re in a good position now to take the next steps.

Ready to set up your WordPress.com website and start customizing the WordPress footer? Sign up for WordPress.com today!