How Does Google AMP Impact Your Website?

Are you a website owner wondering what Google AMP is and how it affects your website? This article will provide simple answers to your questions so that you can determine what you should do to make your website AMP-ready.

What is AMP?

AMP is technology that creates a better experience for mobile users on the web by speeding up page load times. Faster page loads help website publishers by ensuring that visitors don’t leave your site because of slow page loads. It helps web users by getting them the information they want as quickly as possible (ideally within one to two seconds of clicking a link).

While Google originally spearheaded and developed AMP (originally an acronym for Accelerated Mobile Pages), it’s now an international open-source initiative involving countless companies and organizations from Twitter and Pinterest to WordPress.com.

As the share of people browsing the web on mobile devices versus desktops continues to increase, AMP’s importance will continue to grow. “The data continues to show that for most sites, the majority of their traffic comes from mobile devices,” a Stone Temple Consulting study series notes. “This is a critical fact of life for all business and media websites.” The study found that in 2018, 58 percent of website visits came from mobile devices.

How does AMP work?

Think about all the potential information that has to pass from your website to a person’s mobile device when they click a link: photos, videos, text formatting, HTML, CSS, JavaScript — the list goes on. Displaying that content in its original format on a mobile screen can take a long time.

AMP strips down what’s displayed to the bare essentials and delivers it with lightning-fast speed using cached versions of the site. In fact, you might have noticed a lightning bolt badge/icon next to search results on your mobile device — that’s AMP!

If you click on an AMP link from a Google search, it will be served from a Google Content Delivery Network (CDN) and the URL will look like this:

https://www.google.com/amp/www.example.com/amp.doc.html

By clicking an AMP link, you’ll know that the content is going to display at a faster rate — no waiting 10 seconds while various sections of the site load on your mobile screen.

WordPress.com and AMP

AMP works best if web developers and site owners implement AMP on their end. This is where things can get tricky; coding your website and content to be AMP-friendly requires a fairly high degree of technical proficiency if you have to do it yourself. However, many website owners are making this investment because they know that their website’s speed is a big factor in mobile search results (SEO).

Recognizing the broad benefits of AMP, WordPress.com signed on to the project from the beginning. If you have a WordPress.com website, your website is already set up for AMP by default.

All your blog posts have dynamically generated, AMP-compatible versions that will show up in Google search results with the AMP lightning bolt badge next to them, increasing the likelihood of a click. You can read more about WordPress.com’s AMP integration, including how to edit the appearance of the AMP version of your posts.