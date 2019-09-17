Effective CTA Design and Messaging: A Step-by-Step Guide

You created your WordPress.com website with certain goals in mind. Whether you’re trying to increase sales, generate leads, or increase email newsletter sign-ups, each page of your website should be designed with objectives in mind.

For most of these pages, a call to action (CTA) is the best way to pursue these goals. A CTA prompts users to take a specific action like signing up for a newsletter, downloading an e-book, visiting an online store, or filling out a form. Your specific call to action, as well as the CTA design on each page, have a huge impact on the success of your WordPress.com website.

If you’ve never created a CTA before, here are some tips on creating a message and design that will drive results for your website.

Crafting your CTA message

Since you’re creating a call to action, the first step is to make sure your CTA is action-oriented. Use active verbs to prompt a specific user behavior: phrases like “Click here to get started,” “Download the report,” and “Submit your request today” are all examples of action-oriented CTAs that provide users with clear direction on how to proceed, according to IMPACT.

It’s important to create a CTA message that is consistent with the web page where it’s located. On the main page of a software website, for example, a CTA might invite users to “Learn More” about the specific software services offered. But on specific software pages, the CTAs might say something like “Request a Demo,” or a similar CTA that is geared toward taking the next step in becoming a customer.

Regardless of the goal of your CTA, make sure the message is clear and concise, helping users understand what they should do next and why.

Designing your CTA in WordPress.com

The new WordPress.com block editor includes a Button block specifically for creating CTAs — use it to inser a button in any post or page, and keep these CTA design tips in mind:

Keep the design clean to maximize visibility. A busy layout can cause a CTA button to get lost, so make sure the CTA is prominent on the page.

Choose your location wisely. If the web page is designed to educate the user and then nudge them to take action, the CTA should be placed at the bottom of the website copy. But it can also be useful to feature a CTA at the top of the page for visitors who are already ready to take the next step.

Testing your CTA

Regardless of how you choose to design and display your CTA, you’ll want to test this performance to ensure you’re driving the best results possible — keep an eye on your stats to see how your button is doing. If you have a Business or eCommerce plan, you can also use plugins like Optimizely, can integrate with WordPress.com to let you test a range of elements, including your CTA copy, colors, location, and size.

If you want your website’s audience to engage with your business, good CTAs will be a cornerstone of your strategy. Follow the best practices of creating CTAs to turn your WordPress.com site into a conversion machine.