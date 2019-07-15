Easy Website Maintenance Checklist: How to Keep Your Site Updated

Owning a website is a responsibility. As the owner, you’re the one with the duty to ensure it looks good, functions well, and is visible to as many visitors as possible.

Sometimes, that’s as easy as writing a new blog post every now and then. However, it’s a good idea to follow a basic website-maintenance checklist once a year to ensure that everything is updated.

Why website updates are so crucial

Even if your site looks great, website updates are important for a number of reasons:

Link rot happens to even the best websites. Updating your website allows you to fix them before they cause a problem.

Updated content gives the search engines more to crawl, boosting your rankings.

You have a chance to double-check facts and advice to make sure they’re still relevant. This is especially important if you’re in a frequently changing niche.

You’ll be able to make sure that your theme and plugins are up-to-date, improving the functionality and security of your website.

A three-step website maintenance checklist

Creating a to-do list to find and fix broken links, improve SEO, and find and update all outdated content can sound daunting.

Fortunately, there are tools to make this easier. Most are free to use, and they can make your website update much easier to manage.

Using this tool will instantly tell you which of your links are broken and where they’re located. That way, you don’t have to waste your time by testing every single link on your website; instead, you can just fix what needs fixing.

Yoast lets you audit your SEO as you publish your content, so you don’t have to work as hard for better SEO rankings. However, you can also install it and go page-by-page through your old content. It will tell you exactly what to do to bring each page into “green light” SEO territory. And if you have a WordPress.com Business plan, Advanced SEO is already included.

This is a paid tool that shows you your website on different browsers.

Making sure that your site is optimized for mobile screens like phones and tablets is essential. You should also double-check that there aren’t any other display glitches.

Plan an update

The truth is, updating your website doesn’t have to take more than an afternoon.

Use these tools and execute a website update this month. You’ll feel a lot better about the health and performance of your website, and you may even notice the differences reflected in your business.