Create a High-Converting Landing Page in 5 Steps

Landing pages are an important aspect of any marketing campaign. In fact, since this is where most people will enter your marketing funnel, your landing page may make or break your website.

Here are five things you can do to make sure you have a high-converting landing page.

1. Incorporate strong SEO

Make sure you put the right keywords in your H1 and H2 tags (i.e., your main title and subheadings) so that search engines will pay attention to your content and rank it for relevant searches. A good rule of thumb is to use a phrase, verbatim, that your target market would use to find the information in Google. The more people who visit your landing page, the more conversions you’ll get.

2. Write engaging, emotional headlines

Craft a headline that speaks to your audience’s desires or emotions and also gets to the point. Focus on the most important result someone will receive from whatever it is they’re signing up for.

Will they learn how to get five times the ROI on their Facebook ads?

Will they learn seven drug-free techniques to relieve morning back pain?

Tell them these things directly, rather than trying to use “professional” jargon that doesn’t excite anyone.

3. Include a short description and CTA

A lot of landing pages offer free content, such as a video or an ebook, to direct visitors into the bigger-picture marketing funnel. This works well because people are more likely to convert on a free offer.

Plus, when you’re offering something for free, you don’t have to belabor the benefits. You’re not convincing people to take money out of their wallet in exchange for your offer, so it doesn’t take more than a few hundred words to persuade them. Follow this basic outline:

An introductory sentence to the offer

A bulleted list of the included benefits

A strong call to action (CTA)

With each sentence and bullet point you write, aim to keep the reader thinking, “Yes, I do want this!” They’ll be far more likely to sign up if you do.

And remember to keep it short: you don’t want to distract readers from the main objective by telling them your life story. That can come later.

4. Use design elements to your advantage

If nothing else, you’ll want to make sure these two pieces of your landing page are visually prominent:

Your main headline, so you can get and keep reader attention

Your CTA button, so it’s easy to sign up

Additional design elements that can help boost conversions include testimonial quotes from your other subscribers and a video of you explaining the offer to help establish trust with brand-new visitors.

5. Remove your menu bar

Remove your menu navigation from this page to decrease the options readers have to click on. The more options they have, the more likely they are to fall into analysis paralysis and not take any action. Presenting them with only one option can increase your conversion rates.

Key takeaway

The most important tip for creating a high-converting landing page is to stick to the point. Don’t give readers too much information or more than one CTA.

Keep your copy succinct and present a single, clear next step. Then, you can watch your conversions increase and your success soar.