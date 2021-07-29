How Much Does it Really Cost to Run a WordPress Site in 2021?

WordPress is open-source software that powers more than 40% of the web, which is leaps and bounds ahead of the next most popular content management system. And it’s free. So that means if you’re using WordPress, you can build a website or blog for free, right?

Well, not so fast. While WordPress itself has no cost, running a WordPress website can involve a number of factors that cost money. These include:

Domain Name – The virtual web address you register with ICANN

Web Hosting – The cost of the server resources and storage

WordPress Theme – The template that determines your website’s appearance

WordPress Plugins – The extensions and add-ons that add more features to your site

Site Security – Protection from accidents or cyber attacks

Technical Support – Regular maintenance and troubleshooting of issues

In this post, we’ll cover all that you need to know about the cost of these different components and how you can build and run a WordPress website that offers you the most value for your money. So let’s start with the first aspect.

WordPress Domain Cost

A domain name is your website’s address on the web (for example, “WordPress.com”). It’s the first thing that people see about your website, and it sticks with your brand for a long time. That’s why picking the right domain name is crucial.

There are two parts of this address that contribute to the WordPress domain cost: the main domain name (e.g., “WordPress”) and the top-level domain name (TLD) (for example, “.com”). Let’s tackle each of these separately.

Cost of the Domain Name

Since the launch of the internet nearly three decades ago, hundreds of thousands of domain names have been purchased online. As a result, most of the simple and obvious names like “cars” or “shoes” have already been taken.

In some cases, it may be possible to buy a domain name from the entity that already owns it, but it’s going to cost a lot of money.

However, if you’re trying to purchase a unique name for your own website that anyone hasn’t taken yet, the cost of the name itself will be negligible. What matters then is the cost of TLD.

Cost of the Top Level Domain

As we discussed, TLD is what goes at the end of your website URL (like “.com”). The most commonly used is “.com,” which is what you’re likely to prefer in most cases.

However, there are hundreds of options to choose from, including country-specific TLDs (such as .fr, .de, etc.) and business-specific TLDs (such as .news, .bar, .music, and more). Depending on the TLD you pick, the cost can vary from $12 to $70 per year.

Getting a Domain from WordPress.com

If you’re using WordPress.com to build your website or blog, you have two options. The first option is the free plan, which gives you a domain name like [Your Business Name].wordpress.com. For example, if your brand name is Cake Panda, you can get a domain name along the lines of cakepanda.wordpress.com.

The second option is to opt for the WordPress.com Business plan. With this plan, you can get your domain name to be more professional and credible, such as cakepanda.com. You get a free domain name for the first year, after which your cost will depend on the TLD you picked.

WordPress Web Hosting Cost

Just like you need an office space in the real world, your website requires an online space in the virtual world. In other words, it needs to be hosted on a server that will keep all your website’s files and data.

The better hosting you get, the more files you can store and the more traffic your website will be able to handle. The aspects of your hosting plan that affect the cost include:

Type of Hosting

At a basic level, there are three main types of WordPress hosting:

Shared Hosting: In this type of web hosting, your WordPress website shares a server with other sites. This is an economical option, but it does make your website vulnerable to issues with other websites that are part of the same server and can cause slowdowns if other sites are experiencing high traffic.

Dedicated Hosting: In this type of WordPress hosting, you are leasing an entire server for just your website from a hosting provider. This can give you more flexibility and control over how your hosting functions, depending on which web host you use. However, it’s an expensive option and mostly unnecessary for small businesses or bloggers.

Managed Hosting: Managed WordPress hosting providers are companies dedicated to WordPress sites. They configure their servers specifically to the WordPress platform, along with additional features like automatic upgrades and dedicated technical support.

Storage Space

The more storage space you need for your website and the more websites you want to host, the higher the cost of hosting will be.

Speed & Performance

A hosting environment that makes your website load quickly needs additional bandwidth that can add to your cost. You’ll also want your WordPress website to have an uptime as close to 100% as possible.

Getting Hosting from WordPress.com

When you build a website with WordPress.com, it’s hosted on a server configured from scratch for the WordPress platform. You get essential features to enhance your website’s security and speed, such as Jetpack’s Lightning CDN (content delivery network). The CDN makes sure that your website will load fast regardless of how much traffic it gets.

WordPress.com also offers different pricing plans depending on the storage space you need. So if you find yourself running out of storage space, you can always upgrade your hosting.

WordPress Theme Cost

Every WordPress website needs a theme. It’s a template that determines the initial look and feel of your website. There are several themes with varying feature sets, tailored for different requirements, such as eCommerce themes, portfolio themes, blogging themes, and more.

WordPress theme development is a large industry with hundreds of theme provider companies and thousands of free and premium themes to choose from. So it’s important to be vigilant when picking the best theme for your needs and budget.

The cost of a WordPress theme depends on a number of factors such as its features, level of customization, mobile-friendliness, and more, with most of the premium themes charging anywhere from $60-80.

Getting a Theme With WordPress.com

WordPress.com brings the best WordPress themes together in one place. So regardless of your WordPress.com pricing plan, you have access to a wide range of fast, high-quality, and responsive themes available to install for free.

Moreover, the WordPress.com Business plan provides you with an advanced premium theme collection, which also includes templates specifically suited for different niches. In addition, you have the freedom to install any third-party WordPress themes from external marketplaces and theme companies.

Cost of WordPress Plugins

Plugins add features to your website, just the way smartphone apps extend the capabilities of your phone. Just like WordPress themes, there are hundreds of free and premium plugins available to integrate functionalities such as SEO, contact forms, shopping carts (WooCommerce), and more into your WordPress website.

Your spending on plugins can vary from zero to thousands of dollars depending on the size and complexity of the business you are running through your website.

Getting WordPress Plugins With WordPress.com

All WordPress.com sites come with a wide range of powerful features built-in. In fact, you get the option to implement functionality equivalent to around 30+ plugins in your website by default.

Further, with the WordPress.com Business plan, you have access to hundreds of free plugins to extend the functionality of your website. You can also install any premium, third-party WordPress plugins to add features not provided by the free options.

Cost of WordPress Security

There are several aspects to take care of when securing your website, many of which can be handled by your hosting provider if you have a managed hosting package.

For security features that are not a part of your hosting, you can install certain WordPress plugins to get those features. These include:

Spam Protection: You can install anti-spam plugins, such as the free Akismet plugin, to remove spam comments.

Malware Protection: This plugin protects your WordPress website against malicious and dangerous interference.

Website Backup: Automatic daily backups are essential in case something goes wrong and you want to restore your website from an earlier point in time.

Activity Log: This means keeping a record of all the activity on your website so anomalies can be detected.

SSL Certificate: This is a data file that encrypts users’ connection to your website so that any data they send (such as credit card details) is kept private. Not having an SSL certificate can trigger a warning in most web browsers that your website is not secure. So having SSL enabled is essential to establish credibility and provide a good user experience.

A basic SSL certificate starts from around $50 per year, but it can go up to $600 on the higher end.

As we discussed, there are security plugins available to tackle these aspects, and your cost will depend on the pricing and feature-set of these plugins.

WordPress Security With WordPress.com

Dealing with all these aspects one by one to make your WordPress site secure can be daunting. That’s why all WordPress.com sites have the security features we discussed above ready to use by default, along with a free SSL certificate. With WordPress.com, you can be sure that your website has top-notch security.

Cost of WordPress Support

Building and running a website is a lot easier with WordPress than it would be to code a site from scratch. But it can still be challenging. Dealing with different plugins, themes, and technical issues can be tricky, and you may not always know what to do.

On top of that, WordPress is free, open-source software. So it doesn’t come with a dedicated support team. However, you can turn to the following entities for help, each of which can incur certain costs depending on your existing arrangement with them.

Your Hosting Provider: Most reputable hosting providers offer support for hosting issues.

Theme/Plugin Developer: A free plugin or theme typically offers no support, whereas a premium theme or plugin bundles a 6-month or 1-year support into the cost of the product.

Your Own IT Staff: If you are part of a medium or large enterprise, you might have an in-house IT department or web designers to help with troubleshooting and optimization.

3rd-Party Support Companies: If none of the above options are on the table, then you can seek support from a WordPress expert or web developer.

WordPress Community: WordPress is a popular CMS with countless forum threads, articles, and tutorials around the internet that you can access with a quick web search.

Technical Support With WordPress.com

In terms of support, a managed hosting provider like WordPress.com can make running your website hassle-free. It offers a dedicated team of WordPress experts who can help with any problem you might have. You get various levels of support depending on your pricing plan:

Personal plan and above – unlimited email support

Premium plan and above – live chat support

Business plan and above – 24/7 priority live chat support

eCommerce plan – personalized expert support sessions

Conclusion

So these were the key costs you need to consider when making a WordPress website. It’s hard to zero in on an exact number, but you can definitely estimate a base cost by accounting for basic factors such as domain name and hosting plan. In addition, you keep a cushion budget for things like themes, plugins, security, and more.

WordPress.com is one of the most powerful and flexible ways to run a WordPress website for any budget, and it provides you the best value for your money.

With the WordPress.com Business plan, you get just the right balance between affordability, scalability, and customization, along with 200 GB storage, dedicated 24/7 priority support, and top security and speed features.