Blogger vs. WordPress – Your Guide to Making the Right Choice

Blogger (also known as Blogspot) and WordPress are pretty different in terms of building a blog.

WordPress is the most popular CMS (content management system) and blog software in the world. WordPress powers over 40% of all sites and 95% of all top blog sites.

Self-hosted WordPress is an open-source software package that requires you to buy a hosting plan and domain name before installing the free WordPress CMS. WordPress.com, on the other hand, comes with hosting and WordPress set up for you.

In contrast, Blogger is used by around 1% of the top million sites. It’s a free blog hosting service acquired by Google in 2003 that lets you create a basic personal blog with a free Blogspot subdomain (examplesite.blogspot.com). If you like, you can purchase your own domain to get a custom domain name for your website i.e., without the .blogspot in it.

Between Blogger vs. WordPress, which blog publishing platform is best for your new website?

When it comes to deciding between Blogger and WordPress, there are a few different factors you need to consider:

Functionality. You need a platform that lets you add more features to your blog or site whenever you need them – such as a contact form, mailing list integration, widgets, or social media sharing tools.

Security. Your blog needs to be on a platform that offers site protection features that will allow you and your users to access your site safely.

Appearance. You should be able to customize your site's design to fit your requirements and branding.

SEO. Your blog platform should offer search engine optimization (SEO) features so you can drive more visitors to your website or blog.

eCommerce. If you want to make money online with your blog, you need a blog platform that includes monetization capabilities.

Ease of use and support. You need an intuitive and easy-to-use site publishing platform that helps you set up and run your blog. It should also offer support and documentation.

Price. Depending on your goals for your new site, you'll want a balance between affordability and functionality.

In this article, we’ll compare Blogger vs WordPress to help you decide which one is right for your next website.

Plugins and Functionality

As a blogger, you want to go with a platform that lets you extend your blog’s functionality as it grows. Let’s take a look at how Blogger and WordPress compare in terms of extensibility and functionality.

Blogger

Blogger is designed to be a very simple, bare-bones blogging platform. It comes with basic features like support for ads and contact forms that you can add to your website. The options available to you are quite limited, and all of them are built by Google.

Blogger’s lack of features and additional functionality options is one of its major drawbacks. However, it does provide ‘Gadgets.’ These are tools that enable you to enhance your website. Here are some of the Gadget features you can add to your website or blog:

Blog Search. Enables your site users to search your blog for specific topics.

Enables your site users to search your blog for specific topics. Email Subscription. This is a great way to encourage readers to sign up for your email list.

This is a great way to encourage readers to sign up for your email list. Logo. Lets you add your logo to your blog or website.

Lets you add your logo to your blog or website. Popular Posts Lists. You can use this Gadget to display your most popular posts.

You can use this Gadget to display your most popular posts. Profile. Display information about yourself on your blog.

If you have some coding knowledge, you’ll be able to customize your blog’s design using CSS and HTML.

WordPress

WordPress began as a blogging platform. However, since then, it has transformed into a powerful site-building platform that helps you build just about any type of website, including event sites, restaurant sites, portfolios, and online shops.

With WordPress, you can easily add new features to your website using free and premium plugins and third-party integrations. This means that, by installing a plugin, you can quickly add all kinds of neat features to your WordPress blog or website, like commenting systems, calendars, contact forms, listings, and testimonials.

WordPress offers more than 56,000 free plugins to install on your WordPress website. The best WordPress plugins are curated for easy access on WordPress.com, and you can install any third-party plugin with the WordPress.com Business plan.

Security

With the ever-increasing threats surrounding cybersecurity, you need to make sure that your website or blog is secure. Here’s a look at the security features you can expect to get with Blogger vs. WordPress.

Blogger

This secure and robust site-building platform is controlled and managed by Google. This means that Google will take care of your server resources and create backups on its own. In other words, you don’t have to install additional plugins, sign up with a third-party backup service, or worry about server resources or site security.

However, this also means that, as a Blogger user, your website is owned by Google and it can be suspended or deleted at any time if Google decides to shut down the service altogether. Despite Blogger’s longevity, Google is well-known for getting rid of some of its most popular services whenever it decides to. Put simply, if the platform goes down, so will your blog site.

WordPress

With self-hosted WordPress.org, you’re responsible for your blog’s security. The good news is that there are plenty of free and premium plugins and services that you can use to fortify your website. WordPress sites can always be migrated to a different, more secure web hosting provider at any time. And, since WordPress.org is open-source, you own all of your data and control the information on your website.

Similarly, with WordPress.com, you own and control all of your data and private information. Moreover, WordPress.com takes care of all security issues, including automatic updates, vulnerability cover, backups, and more – giving you complete peace of mind.

In addition to this, you can also add an additional layer of security by installing WordPress security plugins. Third-party plugins are available on the WordPress.com Business Plan or higher.

Templates, Customization, and Themes

The design and overall look and feel of your website can help you capture your site visitors’ attention and build a brand. You need to make sure that you have the customization options to ensure your new blog’s design engages users, makes your website easy to use, and offers an accessible user experience.

Blogger

Blogger offers a very limited set of templates that can make your blog come off as generic at first glance. It lets you change colors but you won’t be able to create new templates or make modifications to the default layout. Moreover, it’s difficult to find high-quality templates to use. You’ll either have to purchase premium templates off of marketplaces or hire a developer to design one for you.

If you do want to customize your Blogger blog yourself, you’ll need to use HTML and CSS code to tweak your site’s design. Fundamentally, Blogger lacks powerful template creation and modification features. It works best for very simple sites that stand out on the strength of their content alone.

WordPress

WordPress.com gives you access to a huge variety of free and premium themes for any type of website you can think of. You can easily modify and customize themes to match your branding and get the exact look and feel you want for your WordPress blog. The WordPress.com theme library showcases some of the best free themes available categorized by functionality, so you can pick the best one for your new blog as quickly as possible. In addition to this, WordPress.com’s Premium plan allows CSS editing and offers advanced design tools.

You can also use its drag-and-drop page builder to customize the layout of your website.

WordPress.com’s Business plan gives you a great deal of flexibility to install your own or third-party WordPress themes and plugins while maintaining the high level of support and security of WordPress.com.

SEO

Regardless of the site-building platform you go for, traffic is important for all bloggers. Search engine optimization is all about optimizing your website for search engines and driving traffic from search engines.

Blogger

Even though Blogger is owned by Google, it doesn’t mean Blogger sites automatically get ranked higher in search results. Instead, search engines are more concerned with providing search results that best meet searchers’ needs, regardless of the site’s platform..

Blogger doesn’t offer any SEO plugins, which means you can’t optimize and automate your blog’s SEO aspects. For this reason, Blogger is only recommended for users who are already comfortable with implementing SEO best practices without assistance.

Nevertheless, if you’ve got the requisite SEO know-how, you’ll still be able to optimize your blog content by customizing page titles, permalinks, image alt text, and headers and by using keywords.

WordPress

WordPress gives you complete control over your blog and lets you implement advanced SEO features like indexing, crawling, and blocking that impact your search engine rankings.

Here’s a quick look at WordPress.com’s SEO features:

It can automatically generate sitemaps for quicker and easier crawling.

You can add alt tags to images directly from the Media Library.

You’ll be able to change the page titles, meta descriptions, and H1-H6 tags.

WordPress.com is mobile-friendly.

It lets you connect to Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and Bing Webmaster Tools.

You can generate short URLs that are user-friendly.

In addition to this, Yoast SEO – a WordPress plugin that lets you optimize your site’s on-page SEO – offers suggestions for creating readable text, and optimizing meta descriptions, internal links, using keywords, and much more.

Similarly, there are also other plugins, on Business plans or higher, that let you optimize images and modify XML sitemaps to improve your blog’s SEO.

eCommerce and Online Store

Before you decide on a blog publishing platform, you should consider your monetization needs. Here are some questions to ask yourself:

Do you plan to make money with your blog?

Will you be selling merchandise, products, or services?

Will you place ads on your blog or generate money from affiliate marketing?

Blogger

Blogger is just for blogs and offers no built-in eCommerce features. However, if you want to monetize your blog on Blogger, you can add affiliate links and install AdSense (Google’s ad delivery system) on your Blogger site.

Many advertisers don’t value a blog on the Blogger platform, equating these blogs with amateur, low-quality sites. This makes it difficult for you to sell direct ads without using a third-party service.

WordPress

WordPress is arguably the best option if you’re planning to monetize your blog. It lets you easily add advertisement banners, affiliate links, Google Analytics, Google AdSense, and more. Because WordPress powers the largest percentage of all sites on the web, advertisers are often eager to work with WordPress blogs.

Moreover, WordPress also helps you build eCommerce pages within your website and start selling products and services directly to your customers. WordPress allows you to create full-fledged online stores or membership sites for selling just about anything! If you’re on a Business Plan or higher, you can also use quality eCommerce plugins – like WooCommerce – to build and run your own online store.

Ease of Use and Support

You want an easy-to-use platform to set up your blog and add content quickly. And, in case you get stuck, you need to make sure that you can get help as quickly and easily as possible.

Blogger

Blogger lets you create a blog in a few minutes. You only need to sign up on the Blogger website with your Google Account. Next, you’ll have to choose a display name, blog title, blog address, and theme. As we mentioned earlier, if you want to customize your site’s design, you’ll need to use HTML.

Blogger offers limited support, which includes basic documentation and a community forum. Moreover, Google doesn’t provide one-on-one support for individuals using Blogger. So, if you run into any issues with the platform, you’re on your own.

WordPress

With self-hosted WordPress.org, you don’t need any prior coding experience. You just need basic computer skills for downloading and installing the WordPress CMS and setting up your blog.

All you have to do is choose a hosting provider, get a domain name, and install WordPress. All of this will take you around 30 minutes. Depending on how complicated your self-hosted WordPress site is, there may be a bit of a learning curve – the WordPress platform is immensely powerful, and the customization options are nearly limitless.

Alternatively, you can sign up with WordPress.com and be up and running in even less time.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll need to choose a theme (like a template), install plugins (the features you need) if you’re on the Business plan or above, and add content to your website with the posts and pages system and intuitive block editor. And off you go!

Unlike Blogger, WordPress.com helps you easily customize your website and make it work the way you want from the get-go.

As the most popular CMS on the web, WordPress has a huge community and, therefore, a fantastic resource of support for any theme and plugin you decide to use on your website. Its community includes millions of users across the world who offer help by answering questions in forums. You can also find online tutorials by WordPress developers and community members.

It’s also worth mentioning that premium plugins and themes are supported by their developers.

WordPress.com also gives you access to a dedicated support team to help you solve any kind of issues with your blog.

Price

It’s important to set a budget for your blog or website. For instance, if you’re doing it as a hobby, you might be better off getting a free solution. However, if you’re a serious blogger planning to turn your site into an income source, you should consider investing in a premium platform.

Let’s compare the two blog-building platforms on the basis of their pricing plans.

Blogger

Blogger is entirely free. Your free blog site’s URL will be something like example.blogspot.com. A custom domain might cost you around $15 per year.

WordPress

WordPress.org software is free, but you’ll need a hosting plan and domain name. Aside from this, the additional cost of building your website will depend on the services you want to use. For instance, if you want to use paid themes and plugins, the amount of money you spend on your site will add up quickly.

On the other hand, WordPress.com has a range of plans to suit your every need. Some plans give you access to a extensive range of robust themes and plugins. Some of the features on offer with WordPress.com include security scanning, advanced scanning, essential SEO, stats, media embeds, and backups.

So, Which One Is Right for You?

Blogger lets you quickly create and get started with a simple, free blog, whereas WordPress.org requires choosing a hosting company, installation, and setup. But with WordPress.com, you can get access to all the power, ease-of-use, and flexibility of WordPress – without any of the hassle or worry that comes with self-hosted management. WordPress wins hands down!

