10 WordPress.com Mistakes to Avoid When Building a Website

If you want to build a website on your own, then WordPress.com is the solution for you. But hold your horses! Read this first to avoid these 10 common WordPress.com mistakes and enjoy the optimal WordPress.com experience.

1. Not picking the right website type

As soon as you begin working on a new website, WordPress.com asks you about the kind of website you want to build. Make it a conscious decision and pick the option that best describes your situation.

2. Neglecting your website address

WordPress.com gives you a free subdomain to go alongside your website ( YOURSITE.wordpress.com ). Plus, if you opt for any of the paid plans, you also get a custom domain name free for the first year ( YOURSITE.com ).

When picking the address, make sure that it reflects your site’s name, product name, or business name (depending on the purpose of the site). Setting the correct address right from the get-go is always easier than changing it later on.

3. Sticking with the default theme

WordPress.com sets you up with a good-looking starter theme. For some websites, this might be perfect, but most people will get better results by spending some additional time picking their ideal theme.

Log in to WordPress.com and go to My Sites. Then, click on Design → Themes. Browse the themes available and activate the one you like best.

4. Not customizing your theme

Picking a theme is step one, but did you know you can customize it to match your needs?

Go to Design → Customize. You’ll see a whole customization interface with multiple options.

5. Not connecting your site to social media

WordPress.com lets you hook up your site to popular social media platforms. You can do this in two ways:

First, go to Tools → Marketing and into the Connections tab. This is where you can tell WordPress.com to share your new posts automatically to platforms like Facebook or Twitter.

Next, switch to the Sharing Buttons tab. Pick the buttons that you want to feature below your posts to let your readers share your content.

6. Forgetting to moderate your comments

By default, every WordPress.com website has comments enabled. However, those comments won’t appear on your site before you review and approve them manually. You should look at your comments queue each time you log in to WordPress.com. Comments can be moderated in Site → Comments.

7. Not customizing your homepage

When you’re first building your website on WordPress.com, you’re getting a ready-made homepage right out of the gate.

However, you can — and should — customize that homepage and add some of your own content to it. Go to Site → Pages and pick Home from the list.

8. Not using the scheduling features

WordPress.com has some powerful features allowing you to schedule posts and pages for later publication.

This means that you can work on even a month’s worth of content in one sitting and then schedule it to be published at equal intervals.

Here’s how to schedule posts in WordPress.com.

9. Not creating an About page

An About page is where you get to tell the story behind your website, explain why you created it, and also share a few words about yourself. This helps make a personal connection with your audience.

Here’s how to build an About page in WordPress.com.

10. Not creating a contact page

Just like your About page, the Contact page is an essential component of your website. This page provides your readers with a way to reach you directly, usually via a functional contact form.

Here’s how to build a contact page in WordPress.com.

Avoiding these WordPress.com mistakes isn’t difficult. Staying mindful of these pitfalls will help you start your website on the right foot.

Photo Source: Unsplash