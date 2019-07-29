Website Design Costs: What to Expect When Launching a Site

Website design costs depend greatly on your business’s needs and who you’re working with — still, there are some general guidelines that can help you understand how much it will cost to launch your site.

Whereas a typical custom website may cost $1,000 or more, solutions like WordPress.com are able to do a lot of the groundwork for you and can help decrease your total website design costs.

What you should expect to pay for a custom site

There are two big costs to launching any website:

Design: This is time spent on how your website looks. Development: This is time spent on your website’s functionality, making it so that visitors can interact with your design.

To simplify the process and save money, it’s best to find someone who can handle both parts of the puzzle.

So, how much does that cost?

According to a 2018 survey of 351 small-business owners by Clutch.co, 30 percent paid between $1,001 and $10,000 for their website; 28 percent spent under $500; and 18 percent spent between $501 and $1,000.

Typically, that $1,001 to $10,000 range would actually fall between $2,000 to $5,000 for most basic websites.

Keeping that in mind, you should also prepare to increase your budget as your website’s complexity grows. For example, if you want to add e-commerce functionality to your site, that’s going to greatly increase both the design and development costs.

Similarly, if you need help with tangential topics, such as a company logo or branding, that will also add to the cost.

Creating a custom site is certainly the more expensive route to take, but it pays to know your options.

How to keep website costs low

While a lot of people end up paying $1,000 or more for their websites, there are some tips you can follow to keep your website design costs as low as possible.

1. Don’t reinvent the wheel

In 2019, there’s no need to build your entire website from scratch. Instead, modern website builder tools such as WordPress.com can help you build a custom website without reinventing the wheel.

Rather than paying someone to design your site from the ground up, you can customize pre-made “themes” and make them your own. You can find both free and premium themes, and even a premium theme will typically cost under $100.

Plus, with published monthly prices like those at WordPress.com, you’ll know exactly how much you’re going to pay, rather than needing to deal with different quotes.

2. Know what you want ahead of time

Another way to keep website design costs down is to go in with a clear idea of exactly what you want. This limits revisions and helps you get it right on the first try.

With less wasted effort, you can keep your costs as low as possible.

3. Include only the features you really need

It can be tempting to pack your website full of features and design elements. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but adding that kind of complexity is going to increase your website costs.

If you’re on a budget, a better approach is to go with only the features you absolutely need. You can always add more functionality down the road when your budget allows it.

Choose what works for you

Although it is possible to get a rough idea of the cost of a custom website, your exact costs will come down to the platform you use, the designer you work with, and the exact functionality you need.

A custom e-commerce store could easily get into the tens of thousands of dollars, while you can get started with a customizable WordPress.com website for free.

In the end, pick the approach that’s best for your needs and budget, and enjoy your new website.