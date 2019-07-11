Nine Minimalist Portfolio Themes for WordPress.com

If you’re an artist or designer, you probably want your website to showcase your creations. With a minimalist portfolio theme, your work takes center stage, helping you to attract new fans and clients.

Luckily, there are many minimalist portfolio themes available on WordPress.com, many of which are free to use. Here are nine minimalist portfolio themes with simple, unassuming designs that are perfect for artists, designers, and photographers.

If you want to display your work on the front page of your website, Orvis is a great theme that’s free to all WordPress.com users. It allows you to create and display a portfolio to use as your front page. You can also choose from several free neutral color palettes.

If you want to include a blog on your website in addition to your portfolio, a theme like Suidobashi might be a good choice for you. This premium theme features a unique portfolio layout as well as a one-column blog design. It also allows you to display a short slogan, intro text, or your contact information in the header area.

Melody is another favorite minimalist portfolio theme, and it’s ideal for displaying a variety of creations. You can choose whether you want images displayed in two or three columns, and the theme automatically spaces out the images in an elegant grid. You can also choose three “featured posts” to highlight on your home page, keeping your best work front and center.

For a straightforward portfolio theme, you can’t go wrong with Mellow. This theme allows you to design a large, responsive grid of your work to use as a homepage, and it’s especially effective for photographers who want to present a cohesive sample of their work.

If you want something a little more quirky, Onigiri is minimalist but with a more artsy portfolio layout. (The designer of Suidobashi also created this theme.) It’s a good choice if you want to display images of different sizes on one page.

Want to make your front page a slideshow of your work? oho lets you choose among a variety of front page layouts, including a YouTube video, image slideshow, and even a blog. It also features a portfolio template that can showcase all of your best work in one place.

This versatile theme is perfect for photographers, as it allows you to display photographs in a customizable grid. You can choose among the Default, Grid, and Masonry layout styles, and you can even apply one of the 26 included filters to instantly adjust the color, brightness, contrast, and texture of all photos on the site, harmonizing the color palette without any editing.

Here’s another free minimal portfolio WordPress.com theme that you’ll love. With Blask, you can display your portfolio right on the front page, and its simple blog layout helps you connect with your visitors. This theme also features custom menus, social link menus, and widget areas.

The free Sketch theme is ideal for illustrators and designers; it allows you to showcase your work in an easily navigable layout. You can also display a custom logo, custom header, and a variety of social media icons.

Whether you want to publish blog content or simply want a slideshow on your homepage, a WordPress.com minimalist theme will let the creativity of your portfolio truly shine.