How to use the WordPress Block Pattern Directory

On July 20, 2021, with the release of WordPress 5.8, the new WordPress Block Pattern Directory went live. In case you haven’t yet heard about WordPress Block Patterns or the WordPress Block Pattern Directory, we’ll explain why this is exciting, how it helps you design your website, and just how easy it is to use the directory.

What are WordPress Block Patterns?

Block Patterns are predefined layouts of individual blocks that can be quickly inserted into your posts and pages. Once inserted, you can easily customize them as you would any block.

The entire process is similar to inserting individual blocks, but instead, you are inserting a more complex layout of multiple blocks with just one click.

Block Patterns make inserting complex layouts as simple as selecting a template you like, inserting it, and editing it as needed. For example, let’s imagine that you need a beautiful Subscription Form block layout. You think it might be nice to include an image and text in one column and the form in another column, but you are open to other possible layouts. What if you could choose from a few different form layout templates, select the one you like best, adjust its colors or text, and be done? Wouldn’t that be much quicker than starting from scratch?

The bottom line? Quickly build entire pages by inserting predesigned Block Patterns such as a Gallery Block Pattern, a Columns Block Pattern, and so on. That’s the beauty of Block Patterns.

How to use block patterns in your page or post

1. Select from the Block Inserter panel

The first way to insert a block pattern is to select it from the Patterns tab of the Block Inserter panel. The Patterns tab includes a set of default Block Patterns and may also include patterns provided by your theme.

Click the + icon in the upper left of the Editor to add a new block. Click the Patterns tab. Find the pattern of your choice and either click it to insert the pattern at your cursor’s location or drag and drop it to your desired location within your content.

2. Copy / Paste from the Block Pattern Directory

The second way is to use a pattern from the WordPress Block Pattern Directory. The Block Pattern Directory initially launched with 85 curated patterns. The directory will grow over time as new patterns are added, much in the same way as the Plugins and Themes directories rapidly expanded.

How to use the WordPress Block Pattern Directory

The Block Pattern Directory is designed as a very simple 2-step process.

Hover over a pattern you like and click the Copy button that appears in the lower right corner of the pattern’s screenshot. Paste the code that you just copied onto your page, where you want the block pattern to appear. Once inserted, edit and customize as you normally would with any block.

Can anyone contribute to the Block Pattern Directory?

Eventually, yes! Just like the Plugin and Theme directories, the Block Pattern Directory will have a submission process as well. That process is still being worked on, but look for it to be ready later this year.

Start using the WordPress Block Pattern Directory today!

Block patterns make inserting and customizing a predefined layout of blocks simple, which means designing your pages are now quicker and easier than ever before. The new WordPress Block Pattern Directory helps you find and use free Block Patterns anywhere on your WordPress site to help you create stunning page designs.