How a Web Design Mood Board Can Improve User Experience

One of the main goals of creating online content is to make your website visitors feel something. You may want your visitors to feel entertained or inspired, curious or happy. You may want them to feel compelled to buy or opt in. You may simply want them to feel informed about a certain topic.

Regardless, the words and images on your website should evoke a feeling. And this is why creating a web design mood board to help you design your website is such a good idea.

In this post, you will learn what a mood board is, the simple process for creating one, and why investing the time will enhance your users’ experience on your website.

Defining a mood board

Creative Bloq defines a mood board as “a collection of assets and patterns that eventually evolve into a style guide.”

This board isn’t something your visitors will ever see; instead, the process of creating the mood board is a handy exercise that produces a reference tool. You can use your mood board to outline and capture the feelings you are trying to evoke through color choice, font style, imagery, and more.

Here is an example of a mood board that was created using Canva‘s free tool:

Creating a web design mood board

Crafting your own web design mood board is pretty simple, and it can also be fun and inspiring.

First, find images of colors, fonts, items, or other design elements that fit the mood you are trying to elicit. Then, piece them together on a virtual peg board. You can do this with a professional program such as Photoshop, with a Pinterest board, or with a free tool like Canva.

Each piece of the board will carry some significance, but the goal is for the whole collection to strike the right tone and create the feeling you want for your website.

Then, as you design your site, you can either use specific elements from the board or simply look to it for inspiration.

Enhancing user experience

With the famously short attention spans of most people browsing the web today, you don’t have much time to make a good first impression.

That first impression needs to be clear and straightforward so that interested visitors know what to do next. And, that first impression also needs to clearly articulate what your brand is all about.

You can certainly create this impression with words (and headlines are vitally important), but detailed reading requires more time from the visitor. You’ll never get that time investment if your colors, fonts, and imagery fail to tell a clear and compelling story about who you are, what you stand for, and whom you are looking to attract.

This is why a mood board is so important. If you’ve put time into designing a detailed board that accurately reflects the brand you’re trying to build, it can help you achieve this type of visitor impression. Visitors will understand what your brand and website are about, and they’ll be able to accurately decide whether or not it’s for them.

Attracting and maintaining attention

Without a mood board, your website may lack cohesive substance or style. And on the ever-expanding internet with seemingly infinite options, you’re going to want a clear and engaging vision to attract and keep your visitors’ attention.

What is the first item you would add to a mood board for your website?