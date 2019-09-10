Four Single-Page Website SEO Tips to Boost Traffic and Engagement

You’ve decided to create a single-page website, and now it’s time to take it to the next level through search engine optimization (SEO). How can you make sure that your newly minted site attracts visitors and keeps them engaged? Here are four single-page website SEO tips to help you do just that.

Benefits of a single-page website

Simply put, a one-page website showcases all of its content on a single page. Though multi-page websites are more common, one-page websites offer certain advantages. Instead of making visitors click through deeper layers to find what they want, a single-page site invites them to simply scroll down to view more. Or, sometimes, a single-page site will feature anchor links at the very top of the site, allowing visitors to jump to specific content sections farther down the page.

A single-page design works well for sites that have a very clear and simple message, product, or call to action (CTA). For this reason, weddings, baby announcements, events, brochures, and freelance portfolios tend to lend themselves to a single-page design.

4 single-page website SEO tips

Once your single-page website is ready to go, you’ll want to make sure it garners as much traffic and engagement as possible. Here are four single-page website SEO tips to help you get the most out of your site.

1. Use simple but effective copy

Given that you only have a single page to work with, you’ll want to make sure that the copy is simple and easy to understand at a glance. This helps busy visitors quickly figure out your message or offer, increasing the likelihood that they will keep browsing your site. Clear copy also helps search engines better classify your site, which, in turn, boosts your SEO performance.

2. Feature clear CTAs

Do you want visitors to take a specific action, such as downloading a free ebook or signing up for a newsletter? Make it simple with a clear CTA. This way, visitors will have a much easier time understanding your pitch and, as a result, you’ll be more likely to enjoy a bump in engagement. Search engines will also be better able to determine the focus of your site, increasing the accuracy of your SEO results.

3. Organize content into sections

As Search Engine Land notes, another best practice is to clearly organize content into sections that help visitors quickly scan and find what they want. When doing so, design each section of content as if it were its own miniature page. Optimize each of these sections by selecting high-ranking keywords and making sure that the headline, copy, image alt tags, internal links, and any other related elements are aligned with those keywords.

4. Optimize page load times

According to Yoast, it’s essential to optimize the page speed of your single-page site. Fast-loading sites enjoy greater conversion rates, offering a better overall user experience. If your site takes too long to load, however, visitors may move on. Given that page speed affects how easily search engines can index the content on your site, it also influences your SEO ranking.

Setting your single-page site up for success

You’re proud of your website, and you want to make sure it has the best chance of succeeding. By following these four steps to optimize your single-page site’s SEO, you can boost its search ranking, increase traffic, and inspire visitors to convert.