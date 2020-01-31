Choosing Website Color Schemes [Infographic]

When you first developed a plan to build your online presence, you may not have considered website color schemes. You may have even gone with a default palette or a forgettable black-and-white scheme because it was easy at the time.

While forgoing a brand color palette for your website is fine early on, this strategy won’t serve you in the long term. According to Insights 4 Print, using a consistent color scheme over a grayscale or monochrome palette can increase your brand recognition substantially.

By choosing an effective color palette for your website, you can help visitors remember your aesthetic, cementing your content in the minds of your audience. This can result in more return visits, better customer retention, and a more dedicated readership.

Choosing website color schemes

Use this infographic as a starting point to help you choose your website’s color palette.

As you can see, different types of brands fit best with different color schemes. Some need highly saturated, bright colors like hot pink, yellow, or teal, while others do better with more muted, unsaturated colors like beige, dark blue, and light gray.

Also, some do well with lots of color, while others use mainly black and white, with one or two accent colors.

A good place to start choosing your website color palette is by choosing the image you want to broadcast (cheerful, minimalist, or modern, for example), and begin playing around with colors until you have a palette that will resonate with your target market.

For example, a “cheerful” color palette with bright, energetic hues works well for bloggers writing on family topics. Money Saving Mom has a set of bright colors that she uses consistently throughout her website to help her stand out from other “boring” financial blogs.

A website about minimalism, like Be More With Less, would naturally go for a minimalist color palette. It uses black, white, and gray as the main colors. This subtle scheme doesn’t distract from the content, and the website features a few images to provide a splash of color.

A modern color palette, like the ones a lot of startups and bloggers opt for, might look like Variety’s. This approach uses a high-contrast blend of black and white with just one or two accent colors to add pop.

Beyond the ability to fine-tune your site’s color palette, a Premium plan gives you unlimited use of themes to fit any vibe, from calm and spartan to bold and dynamic. Upgrading to the Business package enables you to create your own themes from scratch and upload them for the highest degree of control over your site’s aesthetic.

Use WordPress.com to pick your perfect color palette

When you upgrade your WordPress.com hosting plan to a Premium, Business or eCommerce package, you’ll be able to customize your chosen template with both basic and extended color scheme options. Not only that, but you’ll also get control over background designs, fonts, and all your CSS to make your website brand as unique and memorable as possible.