Beyond Static Elements: How to Add Animation to Your Website

Website animations are a common element of modern website design. Visually rich effects like animated greetings, moving images, and fade-in content can be so impressive, some site owners might assume animation is beyond their reach.

But despite the way it may appear, you can add animation to any WordPress.com site without writing code or investing in expensive design services. Here’s a quick look at how to add animation to your website without blowing your marketing budget.

Defining animation

On a WordPress.com website, animation is any piece of content that is moving or active, rather than static. These animations can be activated for any reason — some will automatically display to any site visitor, while others may function as built-in features that only appear when specific website activity takes place, like a mouse hover when a visitor views the page on a desktop.

These animations are a simple way of making a website more interactive and engaging to users.

Benefiting from animation

For many website owners, animation can deliver multiple benefits. According to Animated Video, animations that are built into your web design can retain visitors longer, resulting in a lower bounce rate and higher dwell time and site engagement. Animations can be particularly valuable for businesses that, by virtue of their industry or the existing site design, struggle to get visitors to spend time on their website.

Quality design also lends a new degree of credibility to your site, which can be especially valuable if you’re an emerging brand trying to establish a reputation among your target audience. Meanwhile, the increased engagement driven by your website’s animated features can increase the quality of your prospects, resulting in higher-quality conversions and, ultimately, an improved return on investment for your website marketing efforts.

Adding animation to your website

Although animation often looks like the work of a professional web designer, WordPress.com makes it easy to integrate first-rate animations through plugins that use Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) to create dynamic, versatile, and customizable animations. (Note: in order to enable plugins on your website, you’ll need to have a WordPress.com Business or eCommerce plan.)

To start creating these animations, website owners should install a WordPress plugin with an established reputation for adding animation elements to websites. The WordPress plugin repository has many options to choose from, including popular options such as Animate It! and Amazing Hover Effects.

Once you install these plugins, you can open up their editing interfaces and create a custom animation for your website. Depending on your desired animation features, you may want to experiment with a number of different tools before settling on one, or go for a combination of multiple plugins to create any number of animations for your website.

Mastering animation with WordPress.com

Animation may look costly and complicated, but WordPress plugins make it easy to create a professional, dynamic WordPress.com website on a shoestring budget. With a little trial and error, you’ll be able to add animation to your website in no time at all.