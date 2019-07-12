Best WordPress.com Music Themes to Showcase Your Art

World Music Day just recently took place on June 21 — so now’s a good a time as any to consider some WordPress.com music themes you can use to spice up your music site.

Many musicians tend to rely on their social media accounts to promote their music online. It’s a sensible choice, since sharing details about new album launches and upcoming gigs is straightforward on social media. However, if you want to grow your fan base and attract other potential listeners, it becomes important to have a blog or a website.

Having your own site gives you more control over sharing your news and allows you to provide customized listening options for your fans, both old and new.

Finding the right set of features

WordPress.com is a perfect platform to build your music site, but before you can choose from the many available WordPress.com music themes, you need to think about the types of features you’ll need on your website. Do you want to be able to allow your fans to listen to tracks or albums from your website? Will you be posting details about your live shows in a calendar format? Do you need to be able to allow purchasing of tickets to shows straight from the site? How should the theme act on mobile devices?

Answering these questions will allow you to gather a list of your requirements so you can make an informed decision in picking a theme.

Choosing a theme

Let’s first take a look at some of the WordPress.com music themes that you should consider, available directly through your dashboard.

1. Wayfarer

As the theme description puts it, “Wayfarer is a theme for the drifters and the dreamers and the storytelling singers that want a website as spectacular as their music.”

All things considered, Wayfarer really is a spectacular theme. It combines high-quality visual elements with useful elements like audio and video libraries, custom media players, and gig management capabilities. Despite all of these advanced features, it’s straightforward to set up and manage.

2. Hammer

Hammer is another striking theme, with a more minimalist design. The theme is described as “stylish in appearance and practical in purpose,” and this proves very true. With its modern design approach and full-featured set of elements to promote your music, Hammer provides the ultimate central hub for your online presence.

While upgrading to a WordPress.com Premium plan will allow you to activate the above themes immediately, with a WordPress.com Business plan you’ll have the power to install any other third-party theme you wish, opening up a huge variety of options. Here are two options to consider from the massive world of WordPress music themes.

3. Amplify

Amplify is a highly customizable, fully responsive theme for musicians and bands. It supports all the features you would need to promote your content, like gig management, audio playlists, and an audio player. It also supports the popular Beaver Builder page builder, for creating striking content pages on your site.

4. Music

The aptly named Music theme was developed to bring your art to life. Besides the auto playing video options, the amount of design options and features that Music provides is staggering. It includes the ability to create and manage unlimited page layouts, manage and showcase events, display galleries, and showcase media through custom playlists and media players.