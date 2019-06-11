5 Fabulously Free WordPress Fashion Themes

If you’re building a fashion blog from scratch, you’re going to need a theme that focuses on images, integrates with your social media platforms, and is flexible enough to personalize and showcase your brand.

To get you started, here are five stylish WordPress fashion themes that you can try out right now.

With its bright and cheerful colors, the Dara theme is a lovely choice for a more playful, laid-back fashion blog. It offers a featured content slider, full-width template pages to highlight your favorite images, and a custom site logo to build your brand identity. You’ll also have the option to display your social media profiles in both the header and the footer so that your fans can easily follow you on other platforms.

[inline-image-1]

Illustratr is a minimalist portfolio theme created with designers and photographers in mind. With a dedicated portfolio section, showcasing your work will be a breeze. Since visuals likely play a vital part in your professional activities, you can take advantage of the featured image option to add full-size images to your posts.

Apostrophe 2 gives you the ability to highlight your best posts with its magazine-style layout and larger homepage images. This theme also features sidebar and footer widget areas that you can use to add an Instagram Widget to build your following.

[inline-image-3]

The Sela theme description says it all: “Vibrant, bold, and clean, with lots of space for large images.” Highlight your gallery with its full-width homepage image and page options, and take advantage of its customizable colors and logo features to show off your brand identity.

[inline-image-4]

Snaps is a simple and elegant portfolio theme that’s ideal for image galleries. Create portfolios of your outfits and sort them by occasion, weather, or style, and display them on your homepage. Its branding options include a custom header image and site logo to familiarize visitors with your brand.

[inline-image-5]

Picking from these WordPress fashion themes is the first step towards building a stunning fashion blog, but the journey doesn’t end there. The next step is to optimize your site images to improve your user experience and search engine ranking.