4 Tips for Adding Responsive Design to Your Website

You already know that responsive design is a must-have for any website. Now, it’s time to create a responsive site of your own to ensure your content looks good on any screen.

A quick refresher: responsive design refers to web pages that “automatically appear in their optimized form on all devices,” according to HubSpot. That means that no matter how a user accesses your website, whether they’re browsing on a two-inch phone screen or a 12-inch laptop, your site’s content will display correctly.

Fortunately, you don’t need any technical expertise to create a responsive website on WordPress.com. Below, we’ll walk through the steps to ensure that your site is responsive on every device.

1. Choose a responsive website theme

Your WordPress.com site comes with a variety of theme options that give you the flexibility to customize the look and feel of your site to perfectly align with your brand or business. All of WordPress.com’s themes are responsive, which means there’s no wrong choice here — no matter what theme you choose, you can rest assured that it will load beautifully on mobile phones, tablets, and computer screens alike.

2. Keep your content concise

From your home page copy to your navigation menu, less is more when it comes to creating content that displays well on a responsive website. A lengthy blog post or a mile-long navigation menu might be readable on your laptop, but it’ll be difficult to navigate for users visiting your site from smaller devices. Write mobile-friendly web copy and simplify your navigation to keep content brief and easily scannable for users on all screen resolutions.

3. Make your site searchable

A Google study found that a functional site search is one of the most important elements of a mobile-friendly site. Beyond your site’s standard search bar, step up your site’s search capabilities with the assistance of widgets and plugins that help visitors quickly locate the information they’re searching for.

4. Be careful with customization

If you have a WordPress.com Premium or Business Plan and your website features lots of custom elements, such as unique image or font sizes, your personalized settings may not translate well on different screens. Use CSS media queries to apply different sets of rules to custom elements based on conditions like browser width or device type. That way, all your customizations will come through at the right resolution on all screen sizes.

If your site features custom contact forms, check to make sure they’re mobile-friendly. Avoid allowing pop-up forms to take up the entire screen, as this can make for an unpleasant user experience on mobile devices.

Take a proactive approach

These days, users have come to expect a browsing experience that’s seamless across their different devices. Be diligent about testing your site on different screen sizes to ensure your responsive design is functional and provides a stellar user experience.