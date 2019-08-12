WordPress.com Glossary: 11 Terms You Should Know

If you’re just getting started with WordPress.com, you probably have some questions about how the platform works and, more importantly, how to use it the way you want. First things first, you should get comfortable with the most common WordPress.com terms and names. That’s where the WordPress.com glossary comes in. The following are 11 essential WordPress.com terms to know, listed alphabetically.

1. Blocks

Blocks are a new way to add and organize content on a WordPress.com blog post or page. Each block can hold a single piece of content. Here’s an example of a block:

Blocks can be moved around the page, customized, and edited using the controls assigned to each block. Read this article to learn more about WordPress.com blocks and how to use them.

2. Domain

This is the address of your website or blog on the internet. At WordPress.com, domains are usually structured like this: sitename.wordpress.com. You can also hook up a custom domain name to your WordPress.com website as long as you’re on the Personal plan or higher.

You can access your current domain settings by going to WordPress.com → My Sites → Domains.

3. Editor

Also referred to as the block editor, this is the current content editing interface available in WordPress.com. The editor is built of blocks, which you can use to add content to your blog posts or pages.

To access the new editor, go to your WordPress.com profile, switch to My Sites and proceed to add a new post.

4. Gravatar

Next in the WordPress.com glossary is gravatar. A shortened version of “globally recognized avatar,” this is your personal avatar on the site.

WordPress.com uses the Gravatar service for handling all avatars. Signing up and managing your avatars is easy. Read more in this detailed guide.

5. Media

In this context, media most commonly refers to all types of files that you can upload to your website and then showcase to your visitors. The most popular media files are images, PDFs, audio, and video.

To find or add media, go to WordPress.com → My Sites → Media.

6. Pages

Your WordPress.com website or blog can have multiple pages to serve whatever purpose you need them to — usually to highlight information that’s relatively static and that doesn’t change frequently (think: contact information, bio, or your business’s mission). You can find, create, and manage pages just by going to WordPress.com → My Sites → Site Pages.

7. Plugins

Plugins are to your WordPress.com website what apps are to your smartphone. You can install plugins to extend your website’s functionality and get extra features. Note, plugins are only available if you’re on the WordPress.com Business or eCommerce plans.

8. Posts

Posts are the essence of blogs. They are articles — both short and long — that are displayed in reverse chronological order on your blog’s home listing.

You can create and manage posts by going to WordPress.com → My Sites → Blog Posts.

9. Reader

The Reader is what you see when you log in to your WordPress.com account.

The main screen of the Reader contains a list of your followed sites along with their recent content, conversations, tools for discovering new content, likes, and the My Sites link, which you can use to administer your website(s).

10. Site icon

A site icon is an avatar for your blog. You can set it up if you go to WordPress.com and click on My Sites. Select Settings from the main sidebar.

The site icon can be displayed throughout WordPress.com in various places. It also serves as the favicon of your site.

11. Themes

Also known as templates, themes are out-the-box designs that you can use to overhaul the way your WordPress.com blog or website appears. The great thing about themes is that you can install them with one click, without having to know coding or design.

With this quick WordPress.com glossary, you’ll be armed with the essential terms that every WordPress.com user should know.