Using the Pantone Color of the Year on Your Website

It’s easy to incorporate trending Pantone Colors into your website or blog design.

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute releases a color of the year to represent trends in design. The trending color is often symbolic of what’s happening in design and around the world.

This year, the color — Living Coral — represents lighthearted activity, optimism, and playfulness.

2019 Pantone Color of the Year

Living Coral, Pantone 16-1546, is “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.”

The bright hue meshes seamlessly with many of the color trends that have recently dominated website design, with bright colors and palettes dominating across industries. Living Coral has an orange-pink hue that mimics colors found in nature, from flowers and the sky at twilight to — you guessed it — coral. These natural associations make it easy to use with other neutral and nature-based colors.

Living Coral color swatches include:

Pantone: 16-1546

RGB: 255-109-112

CMYK: 0-59-50-0

HEX: ff6d70

When using the color of the year, feel free to experiment. While you can use an exact color match, lighter or darker variations may work better for your design, and it helps to keep the palette on trend.

Think about the meanings associated with the color. Color associations connected to Living Coral include light, bright, and vibrant emotions. Darker, more saturated variations of Living Coral evoke energetic feelings, compassion, playfulness, or sweetness.

You can trust the research behind Pantone’s annual color of the year selection. Pantone is the worldwide leader in color matching, thanks to its PMS system that is used across industries including design, printing, fashion, painting, plastics, and more. The system is designed so that the color you pick out is consistent no matter how you use it.

Five ways to use Living Coral on your blog

It’s easy to incorporate Pantone colors into your website or blog. Decide what color you want to use and the best way to integrate it.

1. For a minimalist or subtle design

Minimal designs often use simple color schemes that can work well with a bright hue, such as Living Coral. Use the color as a background with a minimal design or tie together content using Living Coral as a link color, or as your choice for headers or user-interface elements.

2. As part of the overall color scheme

Using Custom Colors, WordPress.com Premium and Business plan users can change a blog’s color scheme with just a few clicks. Change the overall palette and apply new backgrounds with any colors you like.

3. To highlight calls to action

Living Coral can make a great button color — bright hues can draw the eye to calls to action. Replace standard orange or blue buttons with this option. Change button colors using custom CSS.

4. In photography or videography

You can add trending colors to your blog without making changes to the code. Take photos or video with the color in them.

5. As a color of gradient overlay

Color and gradient overlays are another trendy design element that works with Living Coral. Use it as an overlay for a hero image or in a gradient fade for an overlay, background, or widget.

Past Pantone Colors of the Year

Not in love with Living Coral? Other recent Pantone colors may be a better solution.

2018: Ultra Violet, 18-3838

2017: Greenery, 15-0343

2016: Rose Quartz, 13-1520 and Serenity, 15-3919

2015: Marsala, 18-1438

2014: Radiant Orchid, 18-3224

The best part about the Pantone Color of the Year is that it’s a design trend that almost anyone can incorporate into their website or blog. A trending color adds a modern element to almost any design that keeps it feeling fresh and interesting.