Use WordPress.com features to Create a Site in 24 Hours [Infographic]

It doesn’t have to take months to bring your website to life. In fact, all you need to get started is a WordPress.com account and 24 hours.

WordPress.com features are built to help you create a site that’s truly unique without any web design or coding skills. Check out our infographic to learn how you can create a fantastic-looking website in under a day.

Create an account

It’s simple to start with WordPress.com — just select “Get Started” on our home page, and we’ll guide you through the rest of the process. Before you click, though, think about the reasons why you’re creating the site. Is it for your business? Do you have blogging in your sights? Who will you be trying to attract to the website? A bit of pre-planning can go a long way in helping you create the right website.

Choose a format

WordPress.com supports many different sorts of websites including blogs, stores, portfolios, business sites, and everything in between. As you get started, the platform will prompt you to choose an appropriate format. This can be changed later, but knowing the purpose of your site at this point might save you some work down the line.

Pick a theme

One of the reasons so many people choose WordPress.com for their websites is the flexibility of design. You don’t need to be a graphic artist or a developer to get your website looking fabulous — just try out some of the hundreds of ready-made themes, and choose your favorite. Again, themes can be changed later if you rebrand or fancy a face-lift, but pick one that suits the look and feel you’re going for now.

Name your site

Perhaps the most important bit, of course, is what you’re going to call your website. It’s a good idea to include the name of your website or brand in the domain name of your site so people remember how to find you. Whether you want your domain name to feature “wordpress.com” or to be all your own is one reason to consider the plans available to you, as discussed in the next tip.

Choose a plan

The best choice for playing around and learning is the free WordPress.com plan, but if you want more flexibility and functionality, opt for the Personal, Premium, Business, or eCommerce plans. Each of these paid plans comes with a custom domain, 24/7 support, and the ability to personalize your website using WordPress.com features.

Personalize your website

When it comes to personalization, the sky’s the limit. WordPress.com features allow different sorts of page and post formats, tagging and categories, and page designs. In just a few clicks, you can reach the Customizer, which lets you change colors and images, add widgets, set the site identity, and more. Widgets are lightweight tools that add extra functionality to your site — like a search box, calendar, or custom menu — and can be another great way to get your webpage looking just right.

Add media

As you begin populating your pages with content, don’t underestimate the importance of images and video in creating an informative and visually pleasing website. WordPress.com allows you to easily add images and integrate your own video. It can also help you find free images and other media to add a new dimension to your page.

Tell the world!

Now that you’ve created your totally unique website using WordPress.com features, it’s time to let everyone know. Start promoting your content on social media, and encourage visitors to sign up for updates by adding a Follow Blog widget to your sidebar. A strong presence across multiple media channels will ensure that your content reaches as many people as possible.

Running a successful website takes time and effort, but WordPress.com helps you get ready in less than a day — leaving you plenty of time to focus on growing your audience and sharing your brand with the world.