Tips for Creating a Small-Business Press Kit

As a small-business owner, you’re responsible for sharing your company’s brand story, including your mission, vision, and an explanation of the products and services you provide. From potential investors to media outlets and event planners, many people will be interested in learning about your brand. To make your life a little easier, it’s a good idea to prepare a small-business press kit.

Here’s what you need to know to build your press kit.

What is a press kit?

A press kit is a small packet or “one-stop-shop” of promotional materials and information used to educate the press (and others) about your business and its offerings. Unlike your website, which often spreads facts and details across multiple pages and pieces of content, a press kit makes it easy to understand your organization quickly.

Initially, press kits were developed and printed by large organizations and then distributed to members of the media to ensure they had access to accurate information. Today, businesses of all sizes create digital press kits — not only to share with the media, but also for anyone interested in learning critical details in one simple, digestible package.

“Journalists are incredibly busy people,” Mandy Menaker, head of brand at Sharpr, wrote in Forbes. “If you are lucky enough to get a journalist to cover your startup or product launch, you want to make it as simple as possible for them to write about you without needing to dig for the right information.”

What should I include in a press kit?

A great small-business press kit should include the following five elements:

1. Overview/biography

In this section, you should share your brand’s story. This may include how it was founded, an overview of your offerings, and a simple timeline of your company’s growth and development.

2. Notable news coverage

Have other media outlets found your company newsworthy? If so, be sure to provide links and short descriptions for these stories.

3. Press releases

From product releases to your brand’s participation in a significant event, it’s helpful to include at least one or two of your most recent press releases. (Consider updating this section at least once per year.)

4. Downloadable logo and wordmark

Make it easy for your audience to access full-resolution files of your brand logo or brand mark. Be sure to include a CYMK version for print use and an RGB version for digital use.

5. Captivating visuals

From photos of your workplace and team to graphs and other visual aids, make sure you include a variety of aesthetically pleasing and on-brand graphics to help tell your story.

What makes a press kit effective?

Here are three tips to ensure your press kit meets the mark:

Be concise: Given that a press kit often includes several different elements, it’s essential you keep your copy brief. Use short paragraphs and visual aids whenever possible.

Be engaging: Make your content as human and enjoyable to consume as you can. When you’re able to evoke an emotion from your audience, you’ll make your brand more memorable.

Be thorough: Though brevity is crucial, it’s also important to be thorough. Your press kit might provide the first experience someone has with your brand, and, for members of the media, it might be their primary reference material. Include all the essential details you’d want highlighted when covered by the press.

For small-business owners, a comprehensive digital press kit can make it easier to promote your company and build brand recognition. With the above best practices, you can begin assembling your press kit today.