How to Create Child Pages in WordPress.com

As you build a website on WordPress.com, you’ll need to organize its pages in a way that’s logical and intuitive. After all, good user experience is key to gaining and maintaining fans.

To create the most effective website structure, you might need to create child pages in WordPress.com. Here’s what you need to know about this type of page, how its used, and how to create one.

What is a child page?

When discussing website organization, you’ll probably hear the terms “parent page” and “child page.” Essentially, parent pages are your main pages, and their child pages are organized under them as sub-pages.

On your website, you might have a parent page called “About Us,” with child pages about team members, your company’s history, your own biography, and a contact page. These child pages will have different URL structures — if the parent page is example.wordpress.com/about, a child page under it would have a URL such as example.wordpress.com/about/contact-us.

What are the benefits of child pages?

This type of hierarchical structure is essential if your website has a large number of pages. If you only have three or four pages total, you might not need to use child pages.

However, once you get up to eight or more pages, it can quickly become overwhelming to your visitors to see them all listed on your website’s menu. In these instances, it’s better to organize your pages into child and parent pages to make it easier for visitors to find what they’re looking for.

You may need to take some time to think about — and outline — an intuitive website structure that will work for your content. It’s essential that child pages are grouped together logically under clear parent pages. Otherwise, your visitors may get confused or frustrated trying to find information.

How to create a child page on WordPress.com

Once you’ve figured out what your child pages are going to be, you’ll want to create the pages on WordPress.com as you always do. If your pages have already been created, you’ll need to go in and edit each one.

When you’re on the editing screen for each page, look to the right-hand side for the document settings. There should be a section called Page Attributes.

To turn the page into a child page, switch the toggle to the off position. You’ll then see a list of your existing pages, which you can choose as a parent page.

There’s no limit to how deep you can nest pages on WordPress.com — this allows you to create several levels of sub-pages, creating child pages for other child pages.

The last thing you’ll need to do is create an order for your child pages. If you want the pages to show up in a certain order in your menus, adjust the numbers in the Order box under Page Attributes. For example, the page with “1” will show up first, and so on.

When you follow these steps to create child pages in WordPress.com, you’ll be able to better organize your website and improve its user experience, all at once.