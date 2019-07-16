When you’re undergoing a website refresh, you may find that changes you’ve made on the back end of your site aren’t reflected on the front end. It’s frustrating when this glitch crops up, but the good news is that it’s usually easy to resolve. Here’s how to clear your cache in WordPress.com along with a few additional troubleshooting tips that can help your site load normally again.

How to clear your cache in WordPress.com

If you’re having trouble getting your WordPress.com site to display correctly, there may be an issue with your browser’s cache. Every time you visit a web page, your web browser stores a temporary copy of the files on your computer so that it can display the web page to you. These temporary files are kept in the browser cache (pronounced like “cash”). If the files stop updating or the cache becomes stuck, it may appear as though you’re viewing an older version of the site the next time you visit it.

Fortunately, you can usually resolve this common problem by clearing your browser cache. This forces your browser to retrieve a fresh, updated copy of these temporary files so that you can view the current version of your site once more. The steps for clearing your cache are slightly different depending on your browser. Here’s how to clear your cache using the most popular browsers:

Additional troubleshooting tips for clearing your cache

If the above steps didn’t resolve the issue, there are a few other troubleshooting steps you can take to get your WordPress.com site running normally in short order.

1. Clear WordPress.com cookies

Cookies can also be a culprit, since WordPress.com sites depend on them to run properly. Make sure you have cookies enabled. If you already have them enabled, then you may wish to clear your WordPress.com-specific cookies in case that might help. However, it’s best not to clear all of your browser cookies when troubleshooting this type of problem since that will affect your experience using other websites. You can find instructions for clearing cookies in the most popular browsers here:

2. Make sure JavaScript is enabled

Many WordPress.com features rely on JavaScript to run correctly, so you may also want to make sure that JavaScript is enabled in your browser. Enable-JavaScript.com tells you whether you have JavaScript enabled or not. It also provides instructions on how to enable JavaScript on popular browsers.

3. Check with your ISP

On rare occasions, your Internet Service Provider (ISP) might also be creating a cache at the network level. ISPs sometimes do this to reduce bandwidth costs and help certain sites load faster. If it turns out that your ISP does this, you probably just need to wait for the issue to clear out on its own after a short while.

It can be frustrating when you’ve been working hard on improvements to your website only to be greeted with an out-of-date version the next time you try to load it, but you can usually fix this common problem by clearing your cache. Once you’ve done that, you can be back on your way creating new and exciting content or special features for your site in no time.