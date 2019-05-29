Benefits of an Infographic: 3 Ways to See Solid ROI

Whether you’re sharing the highlights of new research, breaking down complex information, or simply trying to stand out in a saturated media landscape, infographics are a valuable asset for businesses trying to expand their online presence.

Yet the benefits of an infographic go beyond its ability to present content in a new, compelling way. When executed properly, an infographic can be a great vehicle for revenue generation, boosting your efforts with an influx of new business earned through the infographic’s popularity among your target audience.

Reaping the monetary benefits of an infographic

If you’re interested in infographics but are unsure how to drive significant return on investment (ROI) from this content, check out the following three ways an infographic can generate revenue for your business.

1. Run a publicity campaign for distribution

Like any type of content, infographics can only find an audience when they’re properly distributed through a number of different channels. But the stakes are even higher with expensive content like an infographic. Fortunately, the popularity of infographics makes it easier to find an audience and generate this engagement when a quality piece of content is paired with an aggressive distribution strategy.

As Neil Patel points out, there are several low-cost methods you can use to help infographics find an audience, including free directories and document-sharing sites. WordPress.com also offers social sharing plugins for infographics that make it easier for users to share content they find engaging.

Still, if you’re serious about making money off of infographics, you’ll want to coordinate a publicity campaign that sends this content out in the form of press releases to online influencers, industry reporters, and bloggers. This exposure is great for your infographic and can earn significant revenue in the form of customer inquiries and conversions driven by this piece of content.

2. Push it out on social media

Where social engagement is concerned, one of the benefits of an infographic is its ability to earn far greater engagement and social sharing than a strictly text-based version of the content. While text is often incorporated into infographics, the visual element makes this content more eye-catching and inviting. As Buzzsumo points out, Facebook posts earn 2.3 times greater engagement when they feature a photo or image.

Use social accounts to increase engagement with your infographic, and don’t be afraid to run paid promotional campaigns targeted to your core audience. You should also consider incorporating a call to action (CTA) into the share text or directly in the infographic itself — that way, when someone shares it on their account, your brand still gets credit.

3. Place ads and affiliate links alongside infographics

If you’re set on using infographics to bring in revenue, you can publish this content alongside display ads or affiliate links looking to reach your target audience. You’ll want to make sure you aren’t selling space to direct competition, otherwise you’ll essentially be using your infographic to generate traffic for competing brands. But if you’re able to sell digital real estate to brands that serve your own built-in audience, this revenue can be a great way to supplement infographic ROI — and it can help justify spending on this content when advocating for a larger marketing budget.

Supporting success through your marketing strategy

Infographics require an investment of time and resources, but they can pay enormous dividends when they’re able to grab the attention of your audience and foster engagement with your brand. Just don’t overlook the process of distributing that infographic to your desired audience — this ability to generate visibility for your content is what can really help you make money and achieve your goal.