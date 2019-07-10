Nine Great Responsive WordPress.com Themes

Roughly half of all online traffic now comes from mobile devices, so having a responsive website is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. Even startups, mom-and-pop shops, and artists looking to build an audience need a website that looks professional on both desktop and mobile screens. Fortunately, website owners have plenty of responsive WordPress.com themes to choose from.

With hundreds of themes to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re overwhelmed by your options, use this list of all-star responsive WordPress.com themes to get the ball rolling. Even if you don’t find your perfect match, it might help you determine the look and feel that you’re after.

Top 9 responsive WordPress.com themes

This theme was created with the small-business owner in mind. It includes a clear contact section, call-to-action buttons, and social media connections.

This responsive theme boasts a full-width template that gives you more space for content. This makes Shoreditch the perfect theme to feature image galleries, maps, or videos on your home page. It includes a full page for your testimonials, too.

Ixion is ideal for those seeking a professional look for a school, a nonprofit organization, or a community group. The header itself features a clear call-to-action button that displays well on both desktop and mobile devices without getting lost on the page.

This theme is designed for photographers, musicians, and other people with a strong visual element to their work. The simple, photo-heavy layout functions well as a portfolio site to introduce an artist to their audience.

For a theme that balances featured images with text excerpts, Dyad 2 is an excellent choice. This is a popular theme for food-related websites like restaurants, recipe publishers, and foodie-focused content creators, among others. A rotating content slider on the home page gives your best content extra screen time at the top of the page.

This simple, elegant theme takes a backseat to the content you’re trying to highlight. The responsive magazine theme is very versatile in how it can be used, whether you’re publishing a solo travel blog or a full-scale online publication.

For a simple, minimalist theme that gives you everything to run your business online, Modern Business is hard to beat. Website owners can easily set up an online store for product and service purchases, but the site can also serve as a showroom for luxury products and other high-end business services.

Many engaged couples use a custom wedding website to organize their event and provide guests with information, and for them, the Wedding theme offers obvious advantages. It features all the functionality associated with weddings: photo galleries, video capabilities, and elegant fonts and design elements to complement your special day.

This visual-heavy theme is ideal for highlighting original content on blogs, corporate websites, and magazines. The home page offers a clean, readable layout that any audience will appreciate.

This list is just a sampling of the many responsive WordPress.com themes you can choose from. With the power of responsive design and a bit of customization, anyone can build a beautiful website that will engage visitors no matter what device they use.