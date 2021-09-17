How to Set Up an Online Ordering System for Your Restaurant

Setting up a website for your restaurant can be fairly straightforward. You just need to choose a template, upload some mouthwatering food photos, and display your menu. However, enabling customers to place online food orders may not seem as easy.

Fortunately, creating an online food ordering system for your WordPress site can be a simple process. With the right tools at your disposal, you can easily start taking online orders for takeouts and deliveries.

In this post, we’ll discuss the benefits of enabling online food orders via your website. We’ll then show you how to set up an effective online ordering system for your restaurant, using WordPress.com. Let’s get started!

The Benefits of Having an Online Ordering System for Your Restaurant

Online food delivery is an increasingly popular trend. In fact, this market is expected to show a revenue growth of 16.6 percent in 2022. As a restaurant owner, offering this service can help you stay afloat in a very competitive industry.

There are several benefits of having an online food ordering system for your restaurant. For starters, it makes it much easier for customers to place orders. Instead of having to call at your restaurant, diners can simply order food from the comfort of their own homes and have it delivered to their doors. This also means less work for you and your staff.

An online ordering system can also help increase your conversions. Users will be able to place orders at any time of the day. For example, they can place an order before your restaurant’s opening hours, and choose to have it prepared and delivered at a particular time.

While there are several food delivery apps that connect restaurants with diners, having your own online ordering system can be more beneficial. In fact, 74 percent of customers prefer ordering food directly from the restaurant rather than using a third-party delivery service. Some of the main reasons cited include cheaper delivery fees and more trust in restaurant employees than third-party drivers.

How to Set Up an Online Ordering System for Your Restaurant With WordPress (In 4 Main Steps)

In a nutshell, setting up an online delivery system for your restaurant makes the entire ordering process more efficient and convenient. It may also help you increase your revenue.

To get started, you’ll need to have a WordPress site, of course. If your site is hosted with WordPress.com, you’ll also need a Business or eCommerce plan since you’ll be using a plugin to create the online ordering system. With a WordPress.com site, you’ll never have to worry about site maintenance or security, because WordPress.com’s Business or eCommerce managed hosting takes care of all of that for you. And since most people who order online do so via their cell phone, you can also rest assured that your site will load incredibly fast, even on mobile devices. In independent tests, WordPress.com was proven to be the fastest in any price tier. Now that you have a WordPress website, let’s make sure your restaurant customers can order online.

Step 1: Create a GloriaFood Account

In this tutorial, we’ll be using the GloriaFood plugin to set up an online ordering system on your website. While it’s not the only option, this tool comes with a user-friendly interface that enables you to create a beautiful menu and to quickly start accepting online food orders.

And here’s a bonus: it’s free! This makes it one of the best WordPress plugins for restaurants, and a definite must-have if you want to set up a fully functioning ordering system for your site.

To get started, navigate to Plugins > Add New in your WordPress.com dashboard, and search for “GloriaFood”:

Click on Install Now, and then select Activate. Once you add the plugin to your site, you’ll be asked to create a GloriaFood account for your restaurant:

Next, you’ll need to choose the online services that you want to offer:

Note that you’ll need to upgrade to the premium version if you want to accept online payments via this plugin. You can stick with the free plugin, if you prefer, which will still allow customers to order online, but they’ll need to pay in person.

Once you complete the setup process, you’ll be redirected to your GloriaFood account to create your restaurant profile. There, you can configure some settings and options for your restaurant, including the type of cuisine you offer.

You’ll also need to define the location and opening hours for your restaurant, and select whether you offer services such as food delivery, pickups, and scheduled orders.

GloriaFood will also ask you to include the general terms and conditions for accepting online orders, and a privacy policy. Templates are provided, so you can just edit those to suit your needs.

The setup process should only take around five to ten minutes. When you’re ready, you can return to your WordPress dashboard to start creating your online ordering system.

Step 2: Set Up Your Ordering Menu

The next step is to publish your ordering menu on your site. To start, go to GloriaFood in your dashboard. As you can see, this tool makes the entire setup process easy, thanks to a handy to-do list:

Select the Setup Menu option. This will take you to the menu editor.

This interface is very easy to use. To add a new food category to your menu, you just need to scroll down and click on the Add Category button.

You can then start adding food items for that category, by clicking on the down arrow.

To edit an item, simply hover over it and select the pencil icon. Note that your changes will be saved in real-time in the online menu.

If you want to see what your menu looks like to visitors, click on the Preview & Test Ordering button at the top of your page. This will show you a preview of your menu.

You can also test the ordering process by clicking on an item in the menu.

You can come back and edit your menu any time. All you have to do is go to GloriaFood in your WordPress dashboard, and click on Setup Menu in the to-do list.

Step 3: Add the Order Button to Your Site

Finally, you’ll need to add the order button to your site. This will enable your customers to view the menu and place online orders.

First, however, you may want to customize this button to match your brand’s aesthetics. To do this, go to GloriaFood > Settings in your dashboard.

Then locate the See MENU & Order button and click on the accompanying Customize option. This will bring up a popup window that enables you to edit the button.

For instance, you may choose to change the color of the button so that it matches your brand or uses the color scheme of your website. You may also want to edit the text and font. Once you’re happy with your changes, click on the Save button.

Now it’s time to add the button to your site. For instance, let’s say you want visitors to place an order from your home page. Start by navigating to Pages > All Pages and selecting the Edit option for your preferred page.

In the editor, select a place on the page where you want to insert the order button. Then click on the plus (+) sign to add a new block and search for “ordering”. This will bring up the Ordering block.

Click on it, and the order button will be added to your page.

Remember to save your changes once you’re done. Now, when visitors click on that button, they’ll be taken to the menu you created earlier.

You may also want to add this menu to a particular page, such as your home page. To do this, open your chosen page in the editor and search for the Food Menu block.

Next, you may want to preview your page on the front end. Your menu will look something like this.

When you’re ready, publish your changes. Remember that this menu will automatically update every time you add new items to it.

Step 4: Review Your Online Ordering System

Finally, it’s time to check your online ordering system to make sure it’s working correctly. To do this, visit your restaurant’s website on the front end and click on the order button to access the menu. Then, place your order as though you were a customer.

When you’re ready, click on the cart icon at the top right corner to review your order.

Depending on the settings you chose in step one, your customer should be able to select their ordering method (pickup or delivery) and preferred payment method. They may also schedule a time for their order.

When you’re ready, click on the Place Pickup Order Now button. You should now get the following message.

If you’ve connected your restaurant website with GloriaFood’s Restaurant Order Taking app, you should receive a notification every time an order is placed. This will help you keep track of all the orders that come in through your site.

That’s it! You’ve successfully set up an online ordering system on your WordPress site.

The GloriaFood plugin comes with a few additional features that can help you get more orders through your site. For instance, you can create flyers for your digital ad campaigns, and create a first-time promo to encourage people to place their first orders. It also enables you to add an order button to your Facebook Business page to help you attract more customers.

Are You Ready To Take Online Orders from Your Restaurant Customers?

People are increasingly ordering food online, favoring direct delivery from restaurants over third-party services. Therefore, setting up an online food ordering and delivery service for your restaurant can help you increase your revenue and retain customers.

In this post, we showed you how to set up an online ordering system on your WordPress site, in just four steps:

Install the GloriaFood plugin on your site and set up your restaurant profile. Create your ordering menu. Add an order button to your site and insert the menu in your pages. Review your online ordering system to ensure that it’s running smoothly.

If your restaurant doesn’t have an online presence yet, now is the perfect time to build a site and start taking online orders.