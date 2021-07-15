Are you trying to attract more people to your events? Whether you’re hosting webinars or organizing fundraising walks in your local area, promoting events and urging people to sign up for them can be a challenging task.

One effective way to encourage attendance is by creating an events calendar on your site. Fortunately, there are several WordPress plugins you can use to showcase your events and enable visitors to make bookings.

In this post, we’ll look at the benefits of using your WordPress website to share information about your events. We’ll then show you how to set up a professional events calendar on your site using a plugin. Let’s get started!

The Benefits of Using Your WordPress Site to Promote Events

Promoting events on your site can be very beneficial, whether you’re a blogger or a business owner. For starters, you can raise brand awareness by directing users to your site. If you run a community group, sharing events on your site can help you generate more interest in the work you do.

You can also create a beautiful landing page for your events that will encourage visitors to attend. This gives you an opportunity to provide more details about your activities, while including videos and images of similar events held in the past.

Moreover, you can use this events page to direct traffic to other content on your site. For example, you can include links to relevant blog posts or your online shop.

Promoting events on your site can also be an opportunity to grow your email list. You can include a form on your page, so users can subscribe to your newsletter if they want to be informed about upcoming events.

Finally, you can create an events calendar to display all of your events in one place. By using a reliable WordPress plugin, you’ll be able to showcase everything that’s coming up in a neat and organized way.

How to Create an Events Calendar in WordPress Using a Plugin (3 Options)

Now, let’s look at a few powerful plugins you can use to create an events calendar on your WordPress site. Note that you’ll need a WordPress.com Business or eCommerce plan in order to add these plugins to your site.

First up, The Events Calendar plugin lets you create events and display them in a neat calendar on your site. It’s also free and very easy to use, so you can have your events page up and running within minutes.

If you want to set up a no-frills calendar on your site, this tool may be the right option for you. Let’s take a closer look at how it works.

Step 1: Create Your First Event

Once you’ve installed and activated the plugin, navigate to Events > Add New in your admin dashboard. There you can create your first event, starting with the title and description:

Next, scroll down to the The Events Calendar field and enter details about the event, including the time, date, and location:

You can also add some information about the organizers, and set a cost for the event:

There are other settings available if you need further customization.

For example, if you navigate to the right-hand side of the screen, you’ll see an option to create an event category. If you organize different types of events, this feature can help you keep them organized into themed groups:

You can also add a featured image to your event. If you want to highlight the event, you can tick the Feature Event box. You may also choose to hide it from the listings (if it’s private or you’re not ready to announce it just yet).

When you’re happy with these settings, click on the blue Publish button. Then you can repeat the above process for your other events.

To access your created events, simply go to Events > Events. If you want to see what one looks like on the front end, navigate to the listing and click on View:

Note that you can also add and manage your venues and organizers from the dashboard menu. Simply to navigate to Events, select Venues or Organizers, and then click on Add New. When you’re ready, you can move on to editing your calendar.

Step 2: Edit Your Calendar

When you activate this plugin, your site will get an events calendar with the URL slug /events/. To view it, navigate to Events in the top menu of your admin area, and click on View Calendar.

This will show you the calendar on the front end of your site:

If you want to edit the calendar, return to your admin area and go to Events > Settings. There, you can modify some basic settings for your calendar. For example, you can change its URL, or configure how many events will be displayed per page:

If you want to control how your calendar is displayed, scroll back up and click on the Display tab:

For instance, you might want to replace the default events template with another one, and change the date format. Remember to click on the Save Changes button when you’re finished.

This plugin can help you create a neat calendar and events page in just a few minutes. However, if you’re looking for something more elaborate, you may want to check out the next two plugins on the list.

Another plugin you can use is All-in-One Event Calendar. This tool is also free and user-friendly, but it offers more features and customization options than the previous entry.

If you want your calendar to fit in seamlessly with your site’s current theme and branding, this might be the right plugin for you. Let’s take a closer look at how to use it.

Step 1: Create Your First Event

After installing and activating the plugin, go to Events > Activate. There, you’ll be asked to create a free account. Once you’ve signed up, you can create your first event by going to Events > Add New:

As you can see, this plugin offers similar features and options to The Events Calendar. However, they’re presented a bit differently. To enter the date and time, location details, and event cost, simply click on the relevant tab.

You can also add a category and featured image for your event. When you’re done, click on Publish.

To access your events, go to Events > All Events. You can then click on the View option to see what your event page looks like on the front end:

If you click on the Calendar button, you’ll be taken to the calendar page:

There, you’ll see a list of the events you’ve created so far.

Step 2: Edit Your Calendar

The All-In-One Event Calendar plugin comes with a selection of calendar themes that you can customize. To access them, go to Events > Calendar Themes:

You can also customize your theme options by navigating to Events > Theme Options:

There, you can change the color for different elements of your calendar, including buttons, tables, and text. When you’re ready, click on Save Options.

Additionally, you can go to Events > Settings to make further changes, such as hiding and enabling certain features:

As you can see, this plugin offers a wide range of customization options, which can help you create an advanced calendar that matches your branding. It also comes with a widget creator, so you can display your calendar and promote your events on other sites.

Finally, we’ll be looking at the Event Calendar WD plugin. This free tool is very flexible, and enables you to easily add and manage events on your WordPress site.

It also enables you to add social media sharing buttons to your calendar. Let’s look at how you can create a stunning events calendar with this plugin.

Step 1: Create Your First Event

After installing and activating Event Calendar WD, head to Events > Add New Event. There, you can add a title and description for your event and enter some details about it:

This plugin also lets you add a link to a video on YouTube or Vimeo. For example, you might want to include a compilation video of past events, to give visitors an idea of what to expect at

your next one. You can also add a featured image and an event category.

Note that this page does not let you set a price for your event. Therefore, you might want to include that information within the description.

You can also manage your categories, venues, and organizers in the side menu. Moreover, you can adjust some settings for your event by navigating to Events > Settings and selecting the Events tab:

For instance, you can enable tags and categories, and allow commenting on your events. You can also set the default text for events that don’t have a unique description.

To view an event page, go to Events > Events and click on the View option under your preferred listing. A basic event page will look something like this:

As you can see, this plugin offers a handy feature that shows visitors related events they might be interested in. You can also click on View Calendar to see a full list of what’s coming up:

If you hover over an event, you can see the full details about it.

Step 2: Edit Your Calendar

Event Calendar WD lets you create multiple calendars. However, the free version only enables you to use the default theme. If you want to modify the theme’s options or use a different style, you’ll need to upgrade to the premium version.

To manage your calendars, go to Events > Calendars in your admin dashboard. There you can edit and view the existing calendar, or create a new one by clicking on Add New Calendar:

For instance, you can edit your calendar’s name and description. You can also remove events from it, or create new ones:

You can also change your date and time format. To do this, go to Events > Settings and select your preferred options under the General tab:

You can also enable visitors to share your events on social media by ticking the Enable Social Icons options. Remember to click on the Save Changes button when you’re done.

For more advanced features, you’ll need to upgrade to the premium plugin. You might also want to check out the Plugins Bundle option, which gives you access to a wide range of extensions, such as a countdown counter and an upcoming events widget:

It also comes with an events ticket add-on. If event organizing is your main source of revenue, this bundle plan might be the perfect tool for your business.

Conclusion

Promoting events on your WordPress site can help you get more signups. It can also be a powerful way to raise brand awareness and grow your email list. Fortunately, you can use a plugin to create a beautiful events calendar and set up a user-friendly booking system.

In this post, we looked at three plugins you can use to build an events calendar on your site:

The Events Calendar: This plugin is perfect for those who want to set up a quick calendar and display events in a neat and simple way. All-In-One Event Calendar: This tool offers a variety of customization options, as well as different themes and handy features such as a calendar widget. Event Calendar WD: This solution is very flexible, and offers a range of extensions to help you create calendars with advanced functionality.

Share your events quickly with one of these WordPress plugins.