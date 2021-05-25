How to Create a Great One-Page Website with WordPress.com

With WordPress.com, users have a lot of flexibility when it comes to choosing a style and design for their website. One design style that has become popular in recent years is the one-page website. Small businesses creating an online presence for the first time will often consider this style of site.

Benefits of One-Page Websites

Simplicity

One-page websites offer a simplicity which is great for sites that don’t have much content to showcase on a “traditional” website. Sites that can explain their full pitch on a single page work best with a one-page structure.

With that being said, one-page websites are not suitable for every user. You shouldn’t do it just for the sake of it. As one-page websites require much less text due to space restrictions, they are often image-focused. For this reason, businesses that need to publish lots of information or sell products would be better off using a multi-page website instead of building a one-page website.

Fast Page Loading Times

One-page websites offer a lot of benefits for sites that can fully utilize them. For instance, a one-page website with WordPress offers fast page loading times which is very useful for enhancing SEO, making your site more responsive, and delivering a good user experience. That’s especially true for mobile users that may find it convenient to scroll down instead of clicking buttons, opening menus, navigating their way on limited screen space.

Content Control

One-page websites with WordPress also offer you more control over your content. It’s easier to define their main user flow – what people see first and what they’ll see last. This helps in improving the overall look of your site and presents your content in an engaging way.

Ease of Maintenance

From a technical standpoint, maintaining a one-page website is much less work as compared to a multi-page website. Multi-page websites require a lot more work in maintaining plugins and content. You’ll need a constant stream of content to fill up various pages and posts throughout the site.

Everything on One Page

One-page websites with WordPress don’t require a lot of maintenance but they do require a few things to make them sufficient for users. Your visitors won’t have to click through multiple pages to find what they’re looking for – it’ll all be available on the homepage.

Since you only have one page to work with, here are some things you should focus on:

A prominent CTA. A CTA or a prominent call to action for your users such as a sign up, get in touch, or a purchase button.

About Us section. An About Us section where you explain who you are and what your company or organization does. Most customers and clients are interested in learning about the people they're buying from or working with.

Branding. Provide branding elements such as your logo and tagline. This ensures your brand's uniqueness when users click on your one-page WordPress website.

List of products or services. You may want to provide a list of all your products and services if it's relevant to your organization or company. Users will find it convenient to find all of your products and services listed in one place for quick access.

Links to your online profiles. Links to your other online presences and any content around the web, which also includes social media profiles. You never want to miss out on a chance to be more approachable.

Contact information. General contact information such as your phone number or email. Make sure to provide various channels if possible, so every user finds their way to you.

For instance, you can build a Coming Soon one-page website to promote your upcoming event. Since there’s not much content and you want users to get straight to the point, a one-page website’s simplicity enables you to do just that.

On the other hand, providing detailed information about your products and services won’t be a viable option for you if you decide to create a one-page website with WordPress. So think carefully about your specific use-case to work out if a one-page website is the right option for you.

In this complete guide, we’ll dig deeper into how you can create a one-page website with WordPress. We’ll also go over some ideas to help you design and customize your one-page website.

Before you begin

Before we begin to build a great one-page website with WordPress, let’s step back and decide what your site is for. In other words: what do you want your visitors to do when they land on your site?

Here are some questions that you might need to ask yourself when deciding the primary CTA of your site:

Do you want your visitors to purchase something?

Do you want users to enlist your services?

Are you hosting an event that you want users to learn about and attend?

Do you want visitors to sign up for your membership offering?

Figuring out the purpose of your site will determine what your one-page website with WordPress needs to include. Ideally, you want to decide the primary CTA of your site first and then build off that. This ensures your site’s conversion goal will be exactly what you want it to be.

Once the site’s goal is clear, you can begin designing based on your specific needs. Those needs will determine the style and layout of a page. WordPress uses Themes to control style and layout. These Themes provide templates that you can customize to make your site uniquely yours.

Here are a few things to consider when choosing a theme for your site:

You will need a way to break the page into multiple sections. Quality WordPress Themes provide a good color and design combination that lets you divide and section your content efficiently onto one page. Considering you’ve only got one page to make an impact on your audience, you have to make it count.

You need basic navigation buttons (jump links) so every visitor has a clear idea of where everything is and how to get to it. It’s a great way to boost section visibility and let people know what they’ll find on the page.

You may need CTA buttons to encourage users to act on your conversion goal. Some common calls to action include Sign up, Learn more, Watch demo, or Get in touch.

You also need to consider other design aspects relevant to your site. For instance, if you want to showcase photos or provide video backgrounds, you may need to consider a theme that allows you to do that responsively.

Create a layout for your one-page website with WordPress

Once you’ve chosen a theme for your one-page website with WordPress, it’s time for you to think about the design options. Keeping a consistent clean design helps boost the readability of your content.

An important thing to remember is to keep the content on your page purposeful when designing your one-page website. Put simply, your page should not include anything that doesn’t serve a distinct purpose. Keeping things clutter-free and to the point on your one-page website ensures your visitors have a much better experience with your site.

Another important focus is to distinguish between different sections on your page with the use of various headers and backgrounds. Since you only have one page to showcase all of your content, you need to be able to differentiate between all your content by using these design elements.

Additionally, you should create a navigation menu for your visitors to quickly jump to the different sections on your page. This helps save your visitors time and effort to view your content, while also improving user experience. With this in mind, the navigation link text should act as a call to action, and therefore should be as prominent and persuasive as possible.

How to build a one-page website with WordPress

Here, we’ll show you how to build a one-page website with WordPress.com.

Step #1: Sign up for WordPress.com

To get started, sign up for WordPress.com. Don’t worry about choosing the wrong plan. You can start out with WordPress for free or select one of the premium plans immediately. WordPress.com gives you the option to upgrade to one of their plans anytime you want for advanced features.

Adjust Site Settings

Now it’s time for you to choose a name for your site. It’s important for you to decide on a good name because it tells visitors what to expect before even clicking on your site.

Once you’ve decided on a name, go to My Site → Manage → Settings and add your name to the Site Title field. Additionally, you can also add a tagline, too. You’ll want to register your own domain which is free with any premium WordPress.com plan.

Step #2: Create a new page

With WordPress, you can add different types of content to your one-page websites such as posts and pages.

Pages are used when you’re looking to post content that isn’t going to change anytime soon. On the other hand, Posts are similar to articles and blog posts.For instance, a homepage, About page, and contact pages all have content that won’t need to be changed frequently. Posts may include articles on your website. Since you are creating a one-page website, you won’t need to worry about creating blog posts or other standard website pages. You’ll only need to create the home page.

Go to My Sites → Site → Pages, then click Add New Page. This opens the Block Editor. You can choose an existing page template to edit or start from scratch with a blank page.

Additionally, by using the Document settings, you can see the status of the page, add categories and tags to your posts, and set a featured image.

Step #3: Add content blocks to your page

WordPress uses an intuitive Block Editor as the building blocks of a website. Drag and drop blocks onto the page to add your content.

You can add blocks such as a Paragraph block that lets you add plain text to your page, an Image block that lets you add individual images inside your page, a Cover block that lets you add text on top of your image on your page, and a Form block to create a contact form for your one-page website. There are endless options to add different types of blocks to your page, which you can find by clicking the (+) icon in the Block Editor.

Click on the (+) icon on the left of any empty block or click on the (+) button on the top left of the editor and hit the enter key after selecting your block. You can also add another block above or below the current block by clicking on the three dots just above a selected block. If you’d like to delete a block, click on the ellipsis menu and then click the Remove Block option.

Once you’ve created your one-page website, you can click on the Publish button in the top right corner to publish your page and the content you just added to it.

Think about your site’s purpose when choosing appropriate blocks for your one-page website for WordPress. Choosing the right order is also important, so your visitors get to see your content in the order you want. The efficiency of information is key here.

Step #4: Customize

Customizing your one-page website by adjusting colors, adding widgets, or editing menus can be done with WordPress.com’s intuitive Customizer. To start using the Customizer, navigate to My Sites > Design > Customize from the admin panel.

Since we’re working with a one-page website, we’ll only need to customize one page which would be the homepage. To set the homepage, go to the Homepage Settings section and select the static page option.

With a static page, you also have the option to display a list of all your published posts.

One-page WordPress themes

Let’s take a look at some of the best one-page WordPress themes and themes that support one-page use really well:

With startups and small businesses in mind, Lodestar provides a one-page parallax theme for you to use on your one-page website with WordPress. With Lodestar, your Static Front Page will display a full screen featured image, site logo and title, menu, and page content below. Lodestar provides users with an intuitive design that lets you add up to four panels which add additional content to your front page.

Additionally, you can also add a Location and Contact Panel through Lodestar by adding a page with a Google Maps shortcode and your contact details. Lodestar also supports custom menus on two locations: one at the top of the theme that’s used for navigation and the second one is at the bottom for the social links menu. The social links menu in Lodestar enables you to display a matching icon for social media accounts such as Facebook, Flickr, GitHub, Google+, Instagram, Reddit, and more.

You can showcase your organization’s or company’s portfolio with ease using Lodestar. The theme lets you display each project with its featured image and additional information about the project below the image. You may also use Lodestar’s Portfolio Template for displaying up to 120 projects that display your projects in a clean and creative manner for visitors on your one-page website with WordPress. Additionally, with Lodestar you can use features like Site logo, Custom Colors, Custom Background, Custom Fonts, or Custom headers. Lodestar gives you a variety of design options that help you create a great one-page website with WordPress.

Pique is designed by developers with small businesses such as bakeries, cafes, hair salons, and shops in mind. This WordPress restaurant theme lets you build the perfect one-page scrolling website for your sports bar or coffee shop. Pique provides users with a clean-looking, static page for your one-page website.

You can add additional content to your homepage with the use of panels. Additionally, you can also set a background image to your homepage by adding a featured image to your page. Pique comes with intuitive, flexible templates for you to use out of the box. You can customize and arrange your content with the use of templates such as the Grid Template, Full-Width template, or Testimonials Template.

Pique also provides special formatting to its users. Pique utilizes the Font Awesome library, allowing you to display icons for your Phone number, Address, Opening times, Email, and much more. Pique also gives users the option to use minimalist call-to-action buttons on their one-page website with WordPress. Along with having functionality like adding backgrounds to panel text, Pique also allows you to have two custom menus for all your social links and jump links at the top for navigation.

A responsive and functional theme, Shoreditch provides users with two custom page templates suitable for corporate sites. Shoreditch proves two templates out of the box: Panel page Template that has space for lots of text content on a single page in a very clean manner and the Full-Width Page Template that is more suited if your content has more images or large videos.

Although Shoreditch is mainly aimed at businesses, it also provides a blog page option for users. You can display Featured Content through a slideshow on your blog page which improves user experience and boosts engagement on your one-page website. Shoreditch provides three customizable theme options through the Customizer on WordPress.

Ovation is a one-page theme designed to make your site look simplistic and responsive, even on mobile devices. With Ovation, you can build a beautiful front page by adding featured images to most sections of your homepage. This makes for a great visual scrolling effect on your one-page website.

By using the music-archive template, you can showcase your discography, which includes all your albums, singles, and EP’s in one place. Similarly, the video-archive template displays all your videos in one place which is particularly useful for users looking for an overview of all your videos. Ovation also supports Custom Header Images and Header Videos makes it convenient to give your only page a unique touch.

A clean, powerful, and multi-purpose theme, Sequential makes your website look good on all devices while being fully responsive. Sequential provides three customizable templates: Front Page Template, Full-Width Page Template, and the Grid Template.

Additionally, Sequential’s custom menu feature allows you to change the Primary and Footer menus. Along with extras such as a few CSS styles, Sequential gives its users many different theme options to customize and set according to their needs with Customizer. You can also set your own colors with the custom colors menu that includes a few featured pallets to get you started.

Hundreds of themes can be found here. With the WordPress.com Business plan, you can install any of the tens of thousands of third-party themes and plugins to really make your site stand out from the crowd as well as taking advantage of our SEO tools, live chat support, and courses on how to your site

Conclusion

A great one-page website with WordPress can help many companies grow and reach out to more people. You can use it to present all of your company’s information in a clear, progressive format all on one page. Without having to navigate different pages, users can learn about your products and services.

Before starting to design or during the design process, ask yourself what the primary purpose of your website is. Understanding and defining the CTA is important in creating a one-page website. Ready to start creating a great one-page website with WordPress? Choose a WordPress.com plan today!