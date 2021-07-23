Adding Your Instagram Feed to WordPress – The Complete Guide

With over one billion users worldwide, Instagram is safely one of the most popular social networks on the web. Due to its heavy focus on photography, Instagram’s stream of engaging content stands out against other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

It features a myriad of influencers, businesses, and individuals with various interests – particularly fashion, cooking, and fitness.

No matter the industry you’re working in, if you have beautiful product images or videos, you could reap Instagram’s benefits on your website.

Luckily, WordPress makes this easy.

So in this article, we’re going to explain how to set up your Instagram feed on WordPress.

Let’s get started.

The Benefits of Adding Your Instagram Feed to Your WordPress Site

Before diving into the nitty-gritty of this tutorial, let’s discuss why adding your Instagram feed to your WordPress blog is a good idea:

Personality

Your Instagram content often reveals a lot about your brand’s personality. It’s an excellent platform for sharing what you’re up to behind the scenes, engaging in your passions, and taking your Instagram followers on a journey with you. After all, blogging is all about authenticity and providing value, and integrating your Instagram feed can help you achieve precisely that. Let customers see the passion that goes into the products they love!

Content

Including Instagram posts on your website is excellent for enhancing your existing content. Visuals break up text posts making the content easily scannable and are highly engaging. Often, this encourages visitors to stay on your site for longer. Not only is this great for enhancing the user experience, but it’s also fab for boosting your SEO – win-win.

If you’re unsure where to display Instagram pictures in your blog posts, here are a few examples: If you review books, include a snap of the book covers you’re commenting on- this same principle applies to films, music, or any other product review for that matter. Or, say you’re a travel blogger, you could display photos that illustrate your adventures. Of course, these are just a couple of examples, but you get the idea.

Social Proof

User-generated content is one of the most powerful content marketing and social media strategies used by entrepreneurs today. For example, suppose your customers are posting beautiful images on Instagram featuring your products. Typically, these make great social proof, so you’ll want to showcase these snaps on your website – even better if you can couple the images with consumer testimonials.

Remember: Always ask the customer’s permission first before publishing their pics on your site.

Discovery – Hashtag Feeds

Thanks to Instagram’s search algorithm, using the right hashtags can make it super easy for your target demographic to find your products. Did you know that as many as 81% of Instagram users utilize the platform to research products and services? It’s as simple as Instagram users searching for the hashtags and stumbling across your content. Hopefully, if they like what they see, you’ll see a steady increase in your Instagram following.

By creating a two-way integration between your site and your Instagram account, you can successfully cross-pollinate your two audiences. As such, you can use your growing Instagram following to drive traffic to your WordPress site and vice versa.

All you need to do is embed your Instagram feed on your WordPress website and link your website to your Instagram profile. Easy, right?

Remember: Instagram doesn’t allow clickable links in post captions or comments. But it does permit a link in your profile’s bio; this is where you need to paste a link to your WordPress site.

Automatically Update Content

You can use WordPress.com’s latest-post block or widget. Here, content automatically updates every time you add something to Instagram, meaning you don’t have to upload anything manually. Not only will this save you time, but you can rest easy knowing that your website visitors have access to all your latest Instagram content.

How to Add Your Instagram Feed to WordPress

WordPress.com offers several ways to integrate your Instagram feed with your WordPress site.

You don’t have to install any additional WordPress plugins. Instead, everything is possible from within WordPress.com itself, providing a hassle-free way of unlocking all the benefits we just discussed.

Let’s take a closer look.

Using Instagram Embeds

There are two different blocks available in the Gutenberg editor that make it possible to add your Instagram feed to WordPress by automatically hooking into the Instagram API:

The Instagram block The Instagram posts block

Below, we explore each in turn:

The Instagram block: This content block enables you to embed a single Instagram post on your site. By default, the embedded post will be as large as possible (612 px wide). To do this, just copy the post URL from your browser and paste it into a new line in the Gutenberg editor to automatically embed the post.

You have two options for embedding single posts; you can either:

Post the image by itself. To do this, get the image URL by opening the image in your browser and clicking on the post’s timestamp. This will popup the image on its own in a new tab.

OR

Embed the post. If you want to include the post description, Instagram-branded header, comment section, and follow button, click the ellipsis icon next to “add a comment” and choose “embed.” Copy the code provided within the text editor of your WordPress site.

You can also embed Instagram videos. These include a simple play button, but otherwise, these look the same as image posts on the front-end.

The Instagram block is perfect for adding specific photos to support your blog posts. For instance, an infographic to illustrate your point or a model showcasing the latest trends you’re discussing. From there, your website visitors can easily navigate to your Instagram handle to find a load more of your content.

The latest Instagram post block: As the name of this block so aptly suggests, you can automatically display an updated list of your latest Instagram posts. To add this to your WordPress blog, you’ll have to connect it to your Instagram account and configure the settings.

This includes:

Account settings – Decide which Instagram account to connect to the feed block.

Decide which Instagram account to connect to the feed block. Display settings – Set the number of photos displayed, the number of columns posts are published across, and the space between them.

Set the number of photos displayed, the number of columns posts are published across, and the space between them. Stack on mobile – Change how content displays when your website’s viewed on mobile. For instance, you could opt for your Instagram photos to appear in single columns to improve the mobile experience – instead of the side-by-side grid layout that displays on desktops.

Change how content displays when your website’s viewed on mobile. For instance, you could opt for your Instagram photos to appear in single columns to improve the mobile experience – instead of the side-by-side grid layout that displays on desktops. Advanced – Add CSS classes to your block for more granular styling and customization options.

You can also decide whether the feed aligns to the left, right, center, or the entire width of your site.

The latest Instagram post block is perfect for sharing any content you publish on Instagram to automatically update your website visitors. Its functionality is more like a gallery/carousel, so if you frequently publish engaging content on Instagram, it could be a fantastic visual element for your site.

Tip: If you’ve opted for WordPress.com’s Business or eCommerce plans to benefit from installing and using plugins, you’ll need to set your website to “public” before you can connect to Instagram. I.e., it can’t be set to “coming soon.”

Use a Shortcode

Besides these two options, you could insert a shortcode by adding a shortcode block to your site. Just replace the “LINK” with the URL

The URL doesn’t have to be on its own line, so you can tweak the size of the embedded post by adding a width specifier to the shortcode. This allows you to size down your Instagram block. However, it’s worth remembering that the minimum size for the embed to work is 320 pixels – this may come in handy if you’re after thumbnails.

For example, you can modify the size by changing the link, like this:

..which results in an instagram block of the defined width, like so:

Using The Instagram Widget

There’s one last way to add your Instagram Feed to WordPress: the Instagram widget. This displays your latest Instagram posts in widgetized areas. For example, in the sidebar or footer of your WordPress page. Where you’re able to place the Instagram feed widget depends on your chosen WordPress theme, so look out for templates that support custom widgets on your site.

Compared to using the content blocks, this widget is great for showcasing your Instagram feed more subtly.

To install the widget, you’ll need to add the Instagram widget to your site without authorizing it; you’ll do this in a later step.

For now:

Log into your WordPress account and navigate to ‘My Site.’ Then click ‘Appearance’ followed by ‘Customize.’ Click into the “Widgets” section. Hit “Add Widget” and select the Instagram widget from the list. Then, click ‘Save and Publish; at the top of your customizer.

Next, you’ll have to connect and authorize the Instagram account you want to display. To do this, you’ll need to log into your Instagram account in another tab in your browser.

Then Click ‘Authorize Instagram Access’ inside of the Instagram widget customizer on WordPress. With the account connected, the customizer will reload, and you can start configuring its settings.

The settings are similar to the Instagram embed we discussed above. You can customize the name of the widget as well as how many Instagram images and columns to display.

If you want to switch Instagram accounts, click the “remove” link under the authorized account and connect the widget to a different feed.

You can also connect several Instagram accounts and display posts from multiple feeds, as long as those user accounts are managed under different logins.

Plugins for Embedding Instagram Feeds on WordPress

Suppose you don’t fancy trying any of the above WordPress-native options. In that case, you might want to shop around for an Instagram feed plugin. Plugins sometimes offer more in the way of design and layout customization, giving you greater control over the appearance of your Instagram feed on your WordPress site. However, they usually require more effort to use, so it’s a toss-up about which one you go for!

Smash Balloon Social Photo Feed and Spotlight Social Media Feeds are two such Instagram feed WordPress plugins. These allow you, for example, to assign conditional filters to your feed. This ensures only specific content is published on your website, even if it’s included on your Instagram account. However, neither of these are free plugins. They both come with price tags for their pro versions that you’ll have to factor into your budget. That said, if you want to curate your Instagram feed specifically for your website, plugins like these are handy to have.

Are You Ready to Add Your Instagram Feed to Your WordPress Website?

Adding your Instagram feed to your WordPress website is a great way to add extra content and personality to your site with minimal effort. Embeds and widgets make the process incredibly simple. You don’t need to find any third-party plugins or write a single line of code to start displaying Instagram posts.

Get started with WordPress.com today and start interlinking your social media and website to grow your audience faster. Good luck!