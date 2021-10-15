How to Integrate Google Analytics with WooCommerce (In 3 Easy Steps)

The importance of analytics can’t be overstated. They give you insight into how customers behave on your website, where they come from, and the products they interact with. However, getting access to all of that data isn’t possible without the right analytics tools.

Google Analytics is a great option for tracking WooCommerce user data and generating the reports you need to understand it. With Google Analytics, you’ll get access to so much information that you might not know what to do with it (but that can be a good problem to have).

In this article, we’ll discuss the importance of analytics for e-commerce businesses. We’ll also go over specific e-commerce metrics you should keep an eye out for. Finally, we’ll show you different methods to integrate Google Analytics with WooCommerce. Let’s get to it!

Why You Should Consider Tracking E-commerce Analytics

Analytics are critical to any type of website. Without access to analysis, it’s hard to tell exactly how well your website is doing. You might know how much traffic you’re getting, but that information is often not enough to inform changes to your site.

Depending on which analytics tool you use, you’ll get access to additional data. For example, you can see which sites refer users to you, which keywords lead users to your store, how much time they spend on each page, and much more.

All of that information can help you put together a picture of how your customers behave, what they care about, and how they interact with your WooCommerce store. Ideally, you’ll use that data to improve your store.

The “improvement” part can be challenging as there are a lot of ways to interpret analytics. For example, if you see a product isn’t getting enough clicks or conversions, you can opt for several approaches, such as:

Optimizing its copy, title, and meta description Using better product images Removing the product from your catalog altogether Running promotions to increase sales

Learning what to do with data is a much more complex process than simply collecting it. In most cases, the smart move is to try different solutions for each problem and see which ones get the best results.

Over time, those experiments will tell you precisely what your customers prefer. In these scenarios using analytics can genuinely pay off as you can foster brand loyalty and repeat users.

Which Metrics to Track for a WooCommerce Store

When it comes to online stores, you want to be very specific about the analytics you pay attention to. As we mentioned before, tools such as Google Analytics can seem overwhelming due to the sheer amount of data they collect:

With a blog, your biggest concerns may be which posts get the most attention and which keywords give you the most traffic.

However, e-commerce websites require you to focus on different metrics, such as:

Abandoned shopping carts: If many users visit their shopping carts and then leave without going through the checkout process, you can infer there’s a problem with the cart page.

If many users visit their shopping carts and then leave without going through the checkout process, you can infer there’s a problem with the cart page. What products users are likely to buy together: Are customers that buy X product more likely to also purchase Y item? If that’s the case, measuring this metric can give you insight into what product bundles buyers might like to see.

Are customers that buy X product more likely to also purchase Y item? If that’s the case, measuring this metric can give you insight into what product bundles buyers might like to see. Adding and removing coupons: If you offer coupons, you’ll want to know how many customers are using them and how many users go through with their purchases.

If you offer coupons, you’ll want to know how many customers are using them and how many users go through with their purchases. Conversion rate: What percentage of your site visitors convert to buyers? This is a critical metric for any e-commerce website, and it’s a major indicator of its success.

What percentage of your site visitors convert to buyers? This is a critical metric for any e-commerce website, and it’s a major indicator of its success. Where customers come from: Are you getting most of your visitors from search engines, social media, paid ads, or customer referrals? Understanding which marketing channel can yield the best results for your business is key to growth.

Are you getting most of your visitors from search engines, social media, paid ads, or customer referrals? Understanding which marketing channel can yield the best results for your business is key to growth. Average order value: By seeing how much your customers spend in your store, you can gauge a baseline. Then, you can try to increase that amount with cross-selling and up-selling.

By seeing how much your customers spend in your store, you can gauge a baseline. Then, you can try to increase that amount with cross-selling and up-selling. Bounce rate: If customers are leaving your store quickly after arriving, there may be some issues with it. For example, you may need to improve the navigation or help your website load more quickly.

All of this data is crucial when creating a strategy for your e-commerce store. Fortunately, you can track these metrics with Google Analytics.

How to Integrate Google Analytics With WooCommerce (In 3 Steps)

If you’re familiar with Google Analytics, you know that it doesn’t offer e-commerce metrics out of the box. To gain access to data such as the online store measurements we discussed, you’ll need to use what we call ‘enhanced tracking’ functionality. You can enable this feature for your WooCommerce site with a plugin.

There are a lot of fantastic Google Analytics plugins for WordPress. However, not all of them offer access to the advanced e-commerce metrics that you should track.

Before we dig into what plugin we recommend for the job, let’s go to the Google Analytics dashboard.

Step 1: Find Your Google Analytics Tracking ID

For this step, we’ll assume that you already have a Google Analytics account. If you don’t, go ahead and set up one now.

Once you log in to your account, you’ll need to create a new Google Analytics ‘property’. This term refers to an account that tracks metrics for a specific website.

To get started, set a property name. It can be the same one as your WooCommerce store, for simplicity’s sake:

There’s also an option on this screen that says Show advanced options. Click on it and enable the Create a Universal Analytics property setting:

You need to enable this option because it will give you access to a specific type of tracking code that you’ll need to use in the next section. Add your store’s URL and leave the default Create both a Google Analytics 4 and a Universal Analytics property option enabled. Then, click on Next.

Now Google will ask you some basic questions about your business, including its size and what you intend to do with the data that you collect:

Once you’ve answered the questions, click on Create. Google Analytics will redirect you to the admin page for your new property. From here, select the Tracking Info > Tracking Code option under the Property column:

Take note of the Tracking ID that you see at the top of the screen now. Leave this tab open or copy and paste that ID somewhere else because you’ll need it soon.

Step 2: Set Up the WooCommerce Google Analytics Integration Plugin

WooCommerce Google Analytics Integration is a plugin from the WooCommerce team. It enables you to view Google Analytics traffic for your WordPress and WooCommerce setup. More importantly, it can automatically facilitate tracking for multiple enhanced e-commerce metrics like the ones discussed in the last section.

Once you install and activate the plugin, log in to the WordPress dashboard and go to WooCommerce > Settings > Integration > Google Analytics.

Firstly, you’ll need to find your Google Analytics tracking ID. The plugin will ask you for it to connect your store with the platform:

Go ahead and paste the Google Analytics tracking ID you generated during step one. Before you save the changes, let’s go through the plugin’s settings one by one. Here are the options that you want to enable for the add-on:

Use Global Site Tag: This setting enables you to create advanced measurements using Google tags, which work across several of their platforms. Enable Universal Analytics: This option will opt you in to the latest version of Google Analytics tracking instead of their legacy versions. Anonymise IP Addresses: In some countries, you have to anonymize user data unless they agree to share it with you. We recommend enabling this option as it will not affect other measurements. Purchase Transactions: This metric is vital for any e-commerce store, so go ahead and enable it. Enable Enhanced E-commerce: Turning this setting on will give you access to a host of advanced e-commerce tracking options.

Look under the Enable Enhanced e-commerce option. You’ll see several settings for metrics that the plugin can set up and track for you. Among those, you have users removing items from their carts, tracking product clicks, and showing when users go to check out:

After you enable all of the settings you need, go ahead and click on Save changes. Now let’s briefly return to the Google Analytics admin dashboard.

Step 3: Enable E-commerce Tracking in Google Analytics

At this stage, Google Analytics is already connected to your WooCommerce store. However, if you want Google Analytics to help you track enhanced e-commerce metrics, there’s one more setting you need to turn on.

Go to the Admin tab for your WooCommerce property in Google Analytics and navigate to View > e-commerce settings:

You’ll see two options on the next page. One enables you to turn on e-commerce tracking. The other configuration does the same for enhanced e-commerce reporting. Turn both settings on and click on Save:

That’s it! Now you’ll get access to advanced WooCommerce metrics in Google Analytics. However, keep in mind that you need to give the platform some time to start collecting data. If you go check out your store’s analytics now, you probably won’t see any information:

For now, go ahead and keep working on your store as usual. After a day or two, you can go back to Google Analytics and check out all the new data you have access to.

How to Use Built-In Google Analytics with WordPress.com

If you don’t want to use another plugin, WordPress.com offers a built-in integration option for Google Analytics. You can enable that setting by accessing your WordPress dashboard and going to the Tools > Marketing > Traffic tab:

Keep in mind that the measurement ID WordPress.com asks for isn’t the same as the tracking ID that we used during the previous steps of this tutorial. You can find the new ID by heading back to your WooCommerce property in Google Analytics.

Under the Property column, select Data Streams and click on the one related to your site. You’ll then see the measurement ID in the top right corner of the page.

Our integration with Google Analytics is powered by Jetpack. It also enables you to set up enhanced e-commerce tracking. As such, it can be a helpful tool if you’re already working with WordPress.com and want to monitor your WooCommerce store.

Ultimately, which method you choose for e-commerce tracking in WooCommerce will depend on your preferences. The WooCommerce Google Analytics Integration automatically establishes multiple e-commerce metrics for you to track. In contrast, Jetpack gives you complete freedom over which measurements to configure.

Conclusion

Running a WooCommerce store without access to e-commerce metrics can be a fool’s errand. Your store might succeed, but you’ll be missing out on a treasure trove of information that can make growing your business much easier.

If you’re using WordPress.com, you have two options. You can use a plugin such as WooCommerce Analytics Integration or WordPress.com’s built-in Jetpack integration for Google Analytics. Either approach will enable you to connect WordPress with Google Analytics and track the e-commerce metrics you need.