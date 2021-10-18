Get Your eCommerce Site Ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It’s no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly becoming two of the most important online shopping days of the year. In 2020, Black Friday resulted in over $9 billion in sales in the US alone, which is an increase of 22% compared to the year before.

Note: As Cyber Monday has essentially been consumed into the entire Black Friday event, we’ll just use the term Black Friday throughout, but everything here applies to Cyber Monday as well.

Today, Black Friday is not only important for large-scale eCommerce platforms but also for small and mid-sized businesses. To make the best of this opportunity, business owners need to ensure that the online experience for their customers is flawless.

The Importance of Black Friday for Online Businesses

Black Friday is the first in a series of online shopping days, stretching over the festive year-end period all the way into the new year. eCommerce business owners can’t afford to ignore this mega sale. After all, Black Friday and other online shopping days are expected to break existing sales records.

What Do Customers Value in an Ecommerce Site

Any business owner will know that a satisfied customer is one of the most critical parts of the business. While some customers will offer their feedback, when it comes to Black Friday, most customers will just take their business elsewhere if they are not satisfied with the website experience.

On Black Friday and other online shopping sales, people are looking for the best deals. With tough competition across the web, customers don’t have to look very hard for great deals. For eCommerce businesses, this means that they have to compete on a different level – website performance.

Why Fixing Your Existing Site Matters

As we are heading full speed into the online shopping season, it’s time for you, as an eCommerce business owner, to take a closer look at your website. Try to imagine what the experience is like for your customers seeing your website for the first time and identify ways to improve this experience. After all, first impressions matter.

Whether fixing a security issue, adding a new payment method, or making your website faster overall – improving the site experience for your customers can make all the difference—that, and offering great deals too, of course.

Just imagine you have a brick-and-mortar store. Wouldn’t you tidy up the shelves, offer new and relevant products and ensure that customers enjoy shopping in your store? The same holds true for the eCommerce experience.

Things You Can Consider Doing

As managing customer complaints is probably the most challenging part of any eCommerce business owner’s job, it’s best to do everything you can to avoid complaints. But if you are expecting many people to come to your website on Black Friday, you should make sure that your customers have an efficient and fast way to reach out to you if they need help.

However, there are many other minor fixes that you could consider, such as solving display issues, improving the mobile experience, or simplifying the check-out. We have put together a shortlist of items that might help you.

If you need help with getting your website up to speed or you don’t know where to start, then you can reach out to us and tell us about your eCommerce site. We can help!

Add a Black Friday Landing Page

A clever way of managing Black Friday customers is by creating a dedicated landing page. Make it the focal point of your marketing strategy for that day. That way, you don’t even have to re-work your homepage. A Black Friday landing page can become the gateway for customers to make a purchase on your site.

Once you have listed all your special promotions, you can simply direct all your social media followers and newsletter subscribers to that landing page. It’s a simple way to unify the experience for all visitors.

A New Payment or Shipping Gateway

Your customer has found a great product on your site and decided to make a purchase. All that stands between you and a satisfied customer is the check-out page. Today’s customers want the check-out experience to be simple and easy. However, some digital payment solutions can be too complicated.

Take an objective look at your existing payment methods and consider adding a solution that might be simpler and faster for your customers. After all, you don’t want people to drop their purchase at this stage.

Remember that the appeal of online shopping for customers is that it is fast and simple. Try to streamline the check-out process and clearly state the information that is needed from the customer. Make it easy for them to save their information or even create an account on your eCommerce site. After all, you ideally want them to become long-term customers.

Decrease Page Load Times

Numerous studies indicate that people abandoning and leaving your website without making a purchase is directly related to page load times. That means the slower your site loads, the more likely it is for customers to leave.

Hence, it’s not hard to imagine that a slow website can have disastrous consequences for your business. This is especially true during Black Friday and other important online shopping days, as more people than usual will visit your site.

Make sure to test your website and reduce the size of images, graphics, and videos wherever possible. This will help to keep your customers engaged.

Implement New Integrations

During high-demand shopping sales, such as Black Friday, it’s expected that some customers will abandon their shopping cart on your site. However, not all is lost at this stage. Consider adding an integration that helps you capture these seemingly lost customers.

Abandoned cart tracking and email follow-ups are a great idea. You could also consider offering them coupons and vouchers, incentivizing them to return and complete the purchase on your site.

Regardless of how small or large your business is, this process needs to be automated. If you haven’t set this up on your website yet, you should do so before the online shopping season gets into full swing.

Ensure a Fast and Easy Mobile Experience

As more than half of all eCommerce shopping happens on mobile, your site needs to cater to that audience. Open your site on your mobile phone and test it for yourself. Is there anything that could be improved or needs to be fixed?

If yes, then you should do so now. After all, you could miss out on a large number of customers if your mobile shopping experience isn’t great. As Black Friday is just around the corner, it is time to polish your site’s design on all devices and make sure you’re ready to provide your customers with the best online shopping experience.

We’re here to help if you need us! Let’s make your site is the best it can be — whether with a redesigned landing page, a new payment gateway, or just fixing up any annoying issues. Get our help to get your online store ready for Black Friday.

Fix Common Site Performance Errors

Small performance-related errors might not always be visible immediately. However, it’s definitely worth giving your site a proper inspection before Black Friday comes around – just like you would check your car before going on a long holiday.

You can self-check your site using tools, such as this one from Google. It will give you a quick overview of what can and should be fixed. Take the time to health-check your site and resolve all the major issues before you expect a large number of customers to come shopping.

From removing unnecessary code and site compression to SEO improvements and accessibility issues that prevent users from accessing your site properly – fixing these minor but common issues can improve the overall customer experience.

Get Help to Improve Your Ecommerce Store

As many people are solidly focused on running their business and/or brick and mortar store, they often don’t have enough time to work on their eCommerce site as well, especially if that includes technical knowledge.

With Black Friday just being around the corner, you might not be able to fix any lingering website issues on your own. However, as not improving it can negatively impact your business and sales, you can also ask a developer to help you.

If you need support with your eCommerce site, tell us more about it here. Let’s make your site the best it can be together. Regardless of whether you need help building a landing page, a new payment gateway, or just fixing up any other issues, we’re here to help!

Are You Ready?

Black Friday is the first major online shopping sale of the season. It offers small and mid-sized businesses the perfect opportunity to boost sales and make some headway. Don’t let any performance issues on your eCommerce spoil the party. Let us help you make the best out of the online shopping spree by improving your eCommerce site.