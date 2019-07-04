WordPress.com vs. Blogger: What Are the Differences?

When you’re starting a new site or a blog, whether you’re launching a travel blog or a local news site for your community, it’s important to pick the right platform for your needs. Here’s a look at WordPress.com vs. Blogger and how they compare when it comes to three key factors: ownership over your site, security and support, and flexibility for future growth.

1. Ownership over your site

You want to create a blog that’s uniquely your own, and WordPress.com allows you to customize your site precisely as you see fit. You can pick from hundreds of gorgeous themes, many of them free, to create the perfect look for your blog. From there, you can add specific features like social media sharing or email newsletter integration with plugins that are specially designed to work with the WordPress platform. You can even take free blogging courses to step up your blogging game, learning how to enhance your branding and attract a bigger audience.

While Blogger can be a useful tool for creating and publishing blog posts and also includes many themes with which you can create an attractive blog, its customization options are much more limited. Google, whose business spans far beyond Blogger, also has the ability to shut this service down at any time if it decides to move in a different direction. And while you can migrate your WordPress.com site to another host or even another platform, it’s a bit more complicated to do this with a Blogger site.

2. Security and support

When launching a new blog, the last thing you want to worry about is whether your site is secure or whether you’ll be able to get the support you need if a glitch happens. Each WordPress.com plan is fully hosted, providing built-in security features such as strong encryption by default, backups, and access to personal support, as well as friendly assistance in the WordPress.com forums. With a WordPress.com Business plan, you can take advantage of a personal setup session and live chat or email support anytime of the day or night.

Blogger offers some strong security features as well, since it is part of the Google ecosystem of technology services, but its support offerings are restricted to basic online documentation and a user forum. If you think you’re going to need help developing your blog in the future, you may find that your options for getting timely assistance are limited by comparison.

3. Flexibility for future growth

As Forbes notes, blogging can be a powerful entrepreneurial engine. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the different capabilities of WordPress.com vs. Blogger when it comes to flexibility for future growth.

Want to start a paid subscription blog at some point? Think you might want to sell an ebook on your site in the future? A WordPress.com blog can evolve into a complete website for your small business or startup, featuring everything from a professional portfolio to Patreon integration and beyond. However, Blogger doesn’t offer the flexibility you would need to expand your blog into a sophisticated, professional website.

With WordPress.com, there are no limits to what you can accomplish. If your blog becomes a lucrative business, flourishes into an incredibly rewarding creative enterprise, or both, you’ll have a powerful platform that opens the door to further opportunity. Rather than wondering if your blogging platform can deliver everything you need, you’ll only have to ask yourself: Where do I want to take my blog next?