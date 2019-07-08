WordPress.com Password Protection: Know Your Options

It’s always the perfect time to discuss and analyze your options for WordPress.com password protection.

From securing your WordPress.com account itself to requiring users to enter a password to view some or all of your site, you have plenty of options for protecting your WordPress.com site with passwords.

Why password protection matters

WordPress.com implements a number of techniques to keep your website safe and secure. However, these techniques can only keep your site safe from outside threats.

If someone obtains to your WordPress.com account password, that person essentially has the keys to the front door, which lets them walk right in and modify or even delete your site.

That means step number one is always choosing a strong password to protect your WordPress.com account. That way, you’ll know you’re the only one who can modify your site.

However, beyond keeping your own WordPress.com account secure, you can also use password protection to restrict which visitors can see certain content on your WordPress.com site.

This gives you more control over site access, letting you pick and choose what content should be public, and what content you only want to share with authorized users who have a password.

How to protect your WordPress.com site

Beyond securing your WordPress.com account itself, here are some of the other options you have for WordPress.com password protection.

For all three options, it’s important to remember that there’s nothing stopping visitors from sharing passwords. If you want to be 100 percent certain that only authorized users can see your site, you might be better off using WordPress.com’s Private feature, which requires users to register an account and receive an invite in order to see your site.

1. Password-protect individual posts, pages, or products

All WordPress.com users have the ability to add password protection to individual posts, pages, or products. This is a great option if you only want to restrict access to specific parts of your site.

It’s important to note that any password protection you add here only applies to that specific piece of content; the rest of your site will still remain available to the public.

To add a password to a piece of content, you can use the post and page visibility options. Look for the Visibility setting on the right side while editing a post, page, or product.

2. Password-protect your entire site

If you want to do more than restrict individual pieces of content, you can also require a password to access your entire site using a third-party plugin.

When a visitor goes to your site, they’ll see a password form. Once they enter the password, they’ll “unlock” your site and all of its content.

WordPress.com Business plan users can add this functionality with a third-party plugin like Password Protected.

3. Password-protect specific categories

If you want something that fits in between password-protecting individual pieces of content and your entire site, it’s also possible to add password protection to certain categories of blog posts with a third-party plugin.

Once a visitor enters the password a single time, it will unlock all the posts within that category.

WordPress.com Business plan users can add this functionality with a plugin such as Access Category Password, for example.

Passwords are your friend

From protecting your WordPress.com account to restricting access to your site, passwords play a vital role for your WordPress.com site.

Make sure you’re using a strong password for your WordPress.com account and think about whether or not you’d like to add password protection to your site itself.