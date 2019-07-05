Vimeo vs. YouTube: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

One can make you famous, and the other can make you money on your in-demand content.

When it comes to Vimeo vs. YouTube, each video-hosting platform is better suited for specific uses. Which one will you choose?

Price differences

YouTube is completely free, and you can upload as much video content as you want without paying a penny.

Vimeo, on the other hand, has a free offering, but can also cost up to $75 per month, depending on the features you want and how much video you want to upload each year. It ranges from 5GB to 7TB of uploaded video content.

Upload capacity

YouTube lets you upload as much video as you want, as often as you like.

There are upload limitations with Vimeo that are tiered based on your plan’s pricing. The free plan allows up to 5GB overall; $7 per month buys you 250GB every year, $20 per month gets 1TB each year, $50 per month gets 5TB total storage, and $75 per month gets 7TB total storage.

Privacy of videos

On YouTube, a video can be published as public, private, or unlisted. A public video means anyone can find it and watch it. An unlisted video isn’t searchable, but anyone with the link can watch it. A private video means that it’s only visible to you.

However, Vimeo has a lot more options. For example, if you upload videos that are part of a private, paid e-course to YouTube, anyone who buys access to your course could share the unlisted video link with others, making your course less valuable.

But on Vimeo, you can make the video unlisted and you have the ability to set which websites are allowed to embed it. If you only want it embedded on your own website, you can make that happen.

Vimeo also lets you limit features like video sharing, commenting, and embedding, so that only the people you want to see your content can.

Branding abilities

On YouTube, you’re limited to the service’s bright-red branding, even if you embed the video on your own website.

Vimeo allows you to customize the video to have your logo (or no logo) and choose the exact color you want the player to be.

Content monetization

YouTube provides options to monetize with ads. This means that an ad will play before viewers see your content. You make money when an ad plays and/or when people click on the ad.

With Vimeo, you can sell your videos directly to viewers, or create a streaming service with Vimeo OTT.

SEO differences

YouTube has been cited as the world’s second largest search engine, and it’s owned by the world’s largest search engine: Google.

If you want your content to be found by as many internet searches as possible, YouTube is the way to go.

That’s not to say that Vimeo’s content can’t rank on search engines; however, it’s going to be a lot easier to do with YouTube.

Vimeo vs. YouTube: Which is right for you?

If you want public, searchable content that’ll be seen by as many people as possible, YouTube is the way to go.

However, if you want private, protected videos as a part of a paid course or membership site, Vimeo is the clear winner.