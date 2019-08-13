Streamlining Multisite Management for Website Owners

Managing your business’s online presence isn’t always straightforward. A single business can have multiple websites: aside from your main company site, you might have microsites or other landing pages for campaigns and special initiatives.

Juggling so much content across the web can feel overwhelming, but multisite management doesn’t have to be a source of stress. We’ll walk through the basics of managing multiple sites and how you can stay efficient and organized.

Basics of multisite management

It’s not unusual for a business to need several different websites and microsites, explains Search Engine Journal, especially if your business encompasses multiple brands, products, or services. Creating multiple websites can help differentiate among the various divisions of your company, which ultimately helps users find what they’re looking for without having to dig through mountains of content on one sprawling, unwieldy site.

Best practices for managing multiple sites

In the past, multisite management had a reputation for causing a bit of a logistical headache. Multiple dashboards meant navigating several logins and lots of information, which could quickly get out of hand. But these days, website builders like WordPress.com make it convenient to manage multiple sites seamlessly on a single platform.

If you’re planning to administer multiple sites, here are few things to keep in mind:

Manage all your sites through one central hub. Forget the days of multiple accounts and passwords. If you’re already running a WordPress.com site, it’s easy to add a new site or blog to your existing one.

Once you’ve connected all your sites on your main WordPress.com dashboard, you can toggle between them right from your main account. You won’t be prompted to log in again, and you won’t need to work on your sites across different web browsers.

By streamlining the administrative side of multisite management, you’ll free up time to focus on what really matters: quality content and a great experience for your users.

Manage all your sites with confidence

No matter how many landing pages or microsites you need, rest assured that your WordPress.com site is ready to fully integrate with all your sites. By managing all your sites through a central dashboard, you’ll save time, reduce stress, and get back to doing the work that matters most.