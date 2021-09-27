Six Best Free Autoresponder Tools for Your WordPress Website

Email marketing can keep your audience engaged with your brand, and drive more traffic to your website. However, as a busy business owner, you may struggle to find the time to send newsletters to your subscribers.

This is where autoresponders come in. These tools enable you to create and schedule your emails well ahead of time. If you create automated campaigns, you won’t have to worry about losing touch with your audience.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at autoresponder solutions, and how they can be beneficial for your website. We’ll then recommend six email marketing products you can use to set up automated messages on your WordPress website. Let’s get started!

What Autoresponder Tools Are (And How They Can Benefit Your WordPress Website)

Most email marketing services come equipped with autoresponders. These tools enable you to create emails that are automatically sent when visitors perform specific actions on your WordPress site. This way, you don’t have to try and keep up with every instance of engagement manually.

For instance, you could set up an automated welcome email for new subscribers. That way, when someone signs up to your email list, they’ll receive a friendly message greeting them and letting them know what to expect. On the other hand, if you run an online shop, you can use autoresponders to send confirmation emails to customers when they make a purchase.

You can also use autoresponder tools to create a sequence of emails designed to boost conversions. For example, if a user signs up for your online course or attends your webinar, you can send them a string of follow-up messages that contain relevant, helpful tips and resources. In these emails, you can promote your other courses or services, as well as any affiliate products that your audience might find useful.

As you can see, automated messages can serve a wide variety of purposes. You can use them for simple tasks, such as introducing yourself to new subscribers and thanking customers for placing orders. However, they can also be used to run high-converting email marketing campaigns.

Plus, no matter how you use it, introducing automation into your email marketing strategy saves you a lot of time and resources. That makes it an essential step for just about any online business or community.

Six Best Free Autoresponder Tools for Your WordPress Website

Fortunately, there are plenty of email marketing platforms that offer automation features. Let’s take a look at six of the best contenders. Each provides a variety of useful options, and will integrate smoothly with your WordPress blog or website.

ConvertKit is a comprehensive marketing platform designed to help content creators grow their audiences and build communities. One of its most powerful tools is email automation, which enables you to create custom paths for your subscribers based on their actions.

With ConvertKit, you can send targeted drip content at the most opportune times to increase your conversion rate. This platform includes several other handy features, such as:

Simple automation rules for individual actions, as well as the ability to create more complex email funnels

Seamless content editing to help you streamline your workflow

Insights that show you the number of subscribers who have completed a particular step and help you track your content’s performance

Integration with over 70 marketing and e-commerce platforms, including WooCommerce and MemberPress

ConvertKit also provides you with examples of powerful email campaigns for different purposes, which you can modify as needed. For instance, you can select pre-built automations designed to launch a product, host a webinar, or sell a service.

WordPress integrations: ConvertKit comes with a user-friendly plugin that enables you to embed multiple opt-in forms anywhere on your WordPress website. That way, you can capture more leads and track the number of subscribers on each email campaign.

Price: You can use ConvertKit for free, although you’ll be restricted to 1,000 subscribers. To get access to the automation tools, however, you’ll need to switch to a premium plan. These start at $9 per month.

MailerLite is an email marketing platform and website builder that can fit all types of businesses. Its automated marketing tool helps you create messages that reach the right people at the right times.

For instance, you can send a welcome email as soon as someone subscribes to your list. You can even create follow-up emails that will be delivered when subscribers click on specific links.

MailerLite’s autoresponder tool is very popular, possibly due to the number of features available in the free plan. This includes:

The ability to send triggered emails that contain customized information based on specific actions or ‘triggers’, such as users clicking on a link or completing a form

No daily limit on the number of emails you can send per day (although there is a monthly limit of 12,000)

Features to help you improve customer retention, such as abandoned cart notifications, product upsells, and discount codes

An intuitive, drag-and-drop workflow editor that enables you to design email campaigns very quickly

Furthermore, you can segment your email list based on user behavior. This will help you create more personalized messages and provide a more unique User Experience (UX). For example, you might create one segment for existing customers and one for prospects to send them different types of emails.

WordPress integrations: You can use the MailerLite plugin to add signup forms to your WordPress website. These forms will integrate seamlessly with your MailerLite account, so you can easily monitor your subscribers.

Price: MailerLite can be an affordable option for small businesses. The free plan is packed with tools and features, although you’ll only be allowed up to 1,000 subscribers. Premium plans start at $10 per month.

Sendinblue is an email marketing platform that serves small and medium-sized businesses. Its marketing automation tool combines SMS and email correspondence, allowing your content to reach your intended recipients as quickly (or as urgently) as needed.

Sendinblue offers a variety of powerful features with its autoresponder tools, including:

A visual editor that enables you to create workflows in just a few clicks, as well as easily customizable email templates

The ability to create individual user experiences and make every customer feel valued

An option to create two different messages or campaigns (via A/B testing) and find out which strategy yields the best results

A lead scoring method to help you track customers throughout their purchase processes

Unlimited contacts and up to 300 emails per day on the free plan

While emails are more suited to long-form content, SMS marketing can be used for instant notifications, such as time-sensitive offers. Studies also show that the engagement rate is much higher for SMS since around 90 percent of messages are read within three minutes of their receipt. Therefore, Sendinblue may be the best option for you if you want to leverage the power of SMS marketing.

WordPress integrations: Sendinblue also has a WordPress plugin that makes it very easy to create subscription forms. It also enables you to manage your contact list and marketing automation straight from your WordPress dashboard.

Price: One of the appeals of using Sendinblue is undoubtedly the price. A free account gives you access to email campaigns, the template library, SMS marketing, and more. Meanwhile, premium packages start from $25 per month.

Mailchimp is one of the most popular marketing products among website owners. This software was designed to help small businesses grow their email lists and boost their sales. It has a user-friendly interface that makes it very easy to set up automated emails.

Mailchimp’s automation tool enables you to create customized customer journeys based on the needs and behavior of your individual subscribers. Other powerful features include:

In-depth engagement data that helps you determine the best time to email your subscribers

Personalized transactional emails that update customers on their recent purchases from your store

Pre-built email sequences for different purposes, including product recommendations, order notifications, and abandoned cart reminders

Mailchimp also comes with a marketing calendar to help you plan your content well in advance. You can use this feature to ensure that your automated email campaigns are spread out evenly across several days or weeks. That way, you can avoid overwhelming your subscribers with too many messages at the same time.

WordPress integrations: If you have a WordPress.com website, you can add the Mailchimp block to any post or page. You can then customize the signup form and link it to your automated email campaigns.

Price: You can get started with Mailchimp for free, but you’ll be a bit limited when it comes to setting up automated campaigns. Premium plans with more extensive features start at $9.99 per month.

HubSpot makes life easier for small businesses by letting you manage all your marketing under one roof. The company’s Marketing Hub contains all the solutions you need to set up your email campaigns and track their performance.

Moreover, HubSpot offers a range of sales automation tools that can help you streamline your workflow and boost conversions. Some of its key features include:

The ability to queue up a sequence of automated emails for each user to ensure that you never lose touch with them

A collection of pre-built, attractive email templates to help you save time and effort

Personalization tokens that help you tailor your automated sales emails (for example, by automatically inserting each subscriber’s name or birthday into your messages)

HubSpot also enables you to schedule emails to go out at optimal times to help you increase your open rates. You can then track the performance of your automated emails. For example, you can learn how many users have clicked on a link in your email or downloaded an attachment.

WordPress integrations: HubSpot’s free plugin helps you build beautiful forms and newsletters within your WordPress site. You’ll also be able to manage your contact list and view analytics reports from your dashboard.

Price: HubSpot offers free plans to help you get started. However, you may want to consider upgrading to paid plans to benefit from more tools and features. Prices start at $45 per month.

MailPoet is designed to make emailing your subscribers easy and intuitive. With plenty of templates and design options, you’ll be sending beautiful, customized emails without having to spend a lot of time getting the look just right. Whether you are looking to keep your subscribers notified of your latest posts, or you want to help shoppers find more products they might like, MailPoet has an autoresponder template ready for you. MailPoet also includes:

Stunning, no-code templates that are simple to customize

Dependable delivery rates and solid infrastructure

Tight integration with WooCommerce

GDPR compliance

WordPress integrations: MailPoet is WordPress through and through. Everything you do in MailPoet is right there in your own WordPress dashboard. And because you are already familiar with WordPress, the MailPoet interface will be familiar as well. Get the free MailPoet plugin.

Price: MailPoet’s free Premium with Sending plan lets you use all of its features for up to 1000 subscribers. With more subscribers, your price will depend upon the number of subscribers, starting at $13/month.

Conclusion

Autoresponder tools enable you to create and schedule emails. These messages are then sent automatically when users perform certain actions on your site, such as subscribing to your newsletter or making purchases. You can also use autoresponder tools to set up a sequence of emails that drive more traffic to your WordPress site.

In this post, we looked at six of the best autoresponder tools you can try:

ConvertKit: You can use this platform’s autoresponder tool to build custom paths for your subscribers and set up automations for different purposes, such as launching a product or promoting a service. MailerLite: This automation tool comes with a wealth of features that help you personalize your emails and improve customer retention. Sendinblue: This is the ideal option for small businesses that want to combine the power of email marketing with SMS messaging and experiment with different strategies using A/B testing. Mailchimp: This platform comes with an easy-to-use interface for setting up automations, as well as pre-made email sequences for different use cases. HubSpot: You can use HubSpot to benefit from a variety of marketing and sales automation tools, including professional email templates and in-depth reports about your campaigns. MailPoet: This tool is perfect for creating WooCommerce autoresponders such as abandoned cart emails or related product suggestions, as well as new subscriber welcomes and latest post notifications. Its WordPress-centric interface and no-code templates make this a great choice.

Autoresponders aren’t the only way to correspond with subscribers. Are you hoping to create a paid newsletter so you can share premium content with paying subscribers? Using WordPress.com’s Paid Newsletters with Premium Content Blocks allows visitors to sign up to view paid, premium content in two places – within the page where you’ve inserted the block, and in a newsletter that is delivered to their email. See how WordPress.com can help you create your own premium, paid, self-hosted newsletter.