Merging Two WordPress.com Sites May Be Easier Than You Think

At some point, you may have ended up with two websites that contain similar information and content. Maybe that was intentional, or it could have happened by mistake. Either way, it’s time to consider merging two WordPress.com sites.

All in all, it’s likely a good idea. Consolidating sites can save time and money, create a hub for content, and even help search engines find your website.

Four Benefits of combining similar websites

Merging two WordPress.com sites has several advantages, especially if both websites feature similar or overlapping themes and content. Here are four benefits of combining them.

1. Creating a centralized content hub

First and foremost, you’ll be able to put all of your content in one place. Then, you can use other online marketing efforts or tools, such as Facebook or a blog site, to drive traffic back to your website.

2. Avoiding duplicate efforts

Why would you maintain two websites if you don’t have to? Combining related sites can simplify your work and save time.

3. Boosting SEO

The more related content you have, the more likely search engines will give your website a higher priority ranking. If you have two websites on a similar topic that aren’t ranking as well as they could, merging them could be the solution. One “super link” profile is preferable to multiple below-average profiles, according to Search Engine Journal.

4. Lowering costs

Each individual website comes with its own set of costs, from a domain and hosting to design updates and marketing. Combining two similar websites can streamline and decrease these costs.

How to combine WordPress.com sites

Although you can’t exactly merge two distinct sites, you can combine your content into a single website.

First, decide which site you plan to keep. It’s advisable to keep the website that’s most popular (in terms of traffic) or that has the most content, and then transfer the smaller website’s content over to it.

To do so, you’ll want to export content from the unwanted WordPress.com website into a file. Remember to include text and media files.

After the export is complete, import the content file into the WordPress.com website that you plan to keep as your primary website. You may want to reorganize information and group content to match the website structure and flow. You’ll also want to delete unnecessary pages.

Perhaps most importantly, you’ll want to create redirects from the old website and links to the new one. (This is a big deal so that prior users don’t get lost and search engines don’t lose track of content.) WordPress.com offers a Site Redirect upgrade to make this process even easier.

Finally, you’ll want to do a little troubleshooting. Test redirects by typing in URLs from the old website and making sure you land in the new content location. Click around your website to ensure that links work and content appears as intended, using the current website’s theme and styles. Then, you and your superior site will be good to go!