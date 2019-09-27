How to Verify Your Website on Pinterest

Pinterest is a valuable (and free) marketing tool for small businesses and creators. It boasts 250 million visitors each month and reaches a whopping 83 percent of U.S. women between the ages of 25 and 54, according to Hootsuite. If this is your business’s target audience, you should be taking advantage of Pinterest.

To make the most of this social media platform, you’ll want to verify your website on Pinterest. Here’s how to verify your WordPress.com site on Pinterest and why you should.

The benefits of claiming your website on Pinterest

You’ll get access to analytics that will show how your Pins are performing. Pinterest Analytics includes insights on your top-performing Pinterest content, impressions, engagement, saves, and more. All this data can help you refine and improve your overall strategy on the website.

In addition, when you verify your website on Pinterest, your Pinterest account will automatically be credited on any Pins created from your website, so if a visitor pins one of your website’s photographs, it will automatically link to your Pinterest account. This is hugely beneficial, since it will bring more attention to your work and likely more traffic to the site.

And once you verify your website, you’ll be able to create and run ads on Pinterest, which will help grow your fan base and your business more efficiently.

How to verify your WordPress.com site on Pinterest

1. Create a business account

Your Pinterest account needs to be designated as a business account before you can link it to your website.

If you already have a personal account set up, you can add a free business profile to your existing personal account and then switch between them.

2. Log in and claim your website

Once you have a business account set up, log in to your Pinterest page. From the home screen, open the three-dot menu in the top right corner, then select Edit Settings and click on the Claim tab.

From here, you’ll want to input your website URL and press Claim. Next, select Add HTML tag and copy the meta tag provided.



3. Input the HTML tag in WordPress.com

Leaving the Pinterest tab open, bring up a new tab or window on your browser and navigate to your WordPress.com site — just click on My Site at the top-left corner of the screen. From here, you’ll want to go to Tools → Marketing → Traffic.

Scroll down the page until you see the section labeled Site Verification Services. Paste the meta tag you copied into the field that says Pinterest. Make sure to press the Save Settings button at the top of the section. The hard part is done!

4. Submit your request

Switch back to your open Pinterest tab, the select Next. You’ll be forwarded to a page titled Submit for Review.

All that’s left to do is hit “submit,” and that’s it — you can get started enjoying the benefits of having a verified site on Pinterest.