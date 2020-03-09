How to Use TikTok As a Marketing Tool for Your Business

Like fashion trends, social media sites often fade in and out of popularity. Facebook isn’t as widely used as it once was, and Myspace is pretty much obsolete, but there’s a new social platform on the rise. It’s called TikTok.

What is TikTok?

This social media app is for short mobile videos — similar to Vine, a short-form video hosting service that was discontinued in 2016. On the app, users can post vertically formatted videos between 15 and 60 seconds long, and the app includes an extensive library of music, effects, and filters for editing. Along with standard likes and comments, the app also includes a unique feature that allows you to “react” to other people’s videos, posting your own clip set to the same music.

As with any social media platform, certain types of content are particularly popular on TikTok. Slate explains that dancing videos and lip-sync–based comedy are common on the app. Plus, it’s quickly becoming known for its challenges, where users put their own spin on a certain video format, often set to a particular song.

How can you use TikTok in your marketing?

According to HootSuite, TikTok exceeded 1 billion downloads in February 2019 and has more than 500 million active users. The app is most popular with Gen Z, the generation born between 1996 and 2010 — Oberlo notes 41 percent of its users are between 16 and 24 — but its user base has become more diverse as it grows in popularity.

If your brand targets a younger demographic, you might want to consider expanding your marketing efforts to TikTok. There are a number of brands that use the app already. The key here is to create fun, engaging videos that aren’t overtly promotional. You might even want to try creating your own TikTok challenge to promote your brand.

Not sure if you can create the right type of videos? Another option is to partner with popular app users to promote your business via influencer marketing.

How to embed TikTok posts on WordPress.com

If you start making TikTok videos, you can embed them onto your WordPress.com website for further promotion.

To embed a TikTok video, pull up the post in your web browser. In the lower right-hand corner of the screen, there will be share buttons for Twitter and Facebook, along with an embed button (it looks like this: </>).

When you click this button, a box with HTML code will pop up, and you’ll need to copy it.

Next, navigate to the page or blog post where you want to embed the video. Select the HTML tab in the editor (as opposed to the Visual tab), and paste the code you copied.

When you switch back to the Visual side, you’ll be able to see your embedded video. It’s that easy.

TikTok is quickly becoming a popular social media platform, and if you can create trendy videos, you may be able to effectively promote your brand to a younger target audience.